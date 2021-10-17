Ask Nathan: Porsche Taycan Pickup, 2022 Lexus LX And Future TFL Project Builds?

Thanks for following our "For a Few Bucks Less" series!

Porsche Taycan pickup concept renderings by: Adel Bouras

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Porsche Taycan truck?

Is the new Lexus LX our Land Cruiser?

What is TFL Studios doing with upcoming build videos?

The first question comes from a fan who commented last week – and he has a question about a Porsche Taycan pickup. Say what!?

Q: (Via Twitter@NathanAdlen) Now on to a Porsche Taycan pickup I saw.

Thanks for answering my question! My friend, I hope you are well and I know that TFL does a lot of pickups in America. I am sending you the image of a Porsche Taycan pickup and I wonder if it is real?

— Giovanni Su67Sub

A: For a concept rendering, that Porsche Taycan pickup looks fantastic – and unrealistic.

As good as this concept looks, (these images were created by graphic artist Adel Bouras), Porsche isn’t exactly known for their pickup trucks. The fact that this is an electric pickup, based on the Taycan is real cool. The team at TFL Studios absolutely adores the regular Porsche Taycan. We would lose our heads over something like this!

Here’s the reality: Porsche is not in the truck building business, at least, not for North America.

This concept looks fantastic, but I already see a bit of an issue with the design: two doors. I know that lots of fans say that they would love to drive a two-door pickup of some sort. The reality is: standard cab, midsize pickup trucks are nearly gone, due to a lack of sales. I believe that this Porsche Taycan pickup concept may have a small rear passenger area, but I’m not sure.

There were no interior design shots/images that I could find.

Here’s a thought: what if it had a slightly different design, say – more Volkswagen-ish? Now THAT would be cool, especially if they could make it truly off-road capable, and more accommodating.

You never know!

— N

The next question comes from a fan who wants to know if the new Lexus LX 600 is (basically) a new Land Cruiser?

Q: (Via YouTube) Do you guys think the upcoming (Lexus) LX 600 is a disguised new Land Cruiser?

Listen. I hate the fact that the yoyos at Toyota killed the Land Cruiser in the USA. Maybe this LX 600 is the same things as the Land Cruiser they get in Australia?

— Chuck

A: Hi Chuck!

The answer is simply – yes; the 2022 Lexus LX 600 is a new Toyota Land Cruiser in nicer duds.

There are some interesting points to keep in mind about the Lexus LX 600, namely its numbers. No, not just the 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque twin-turbo V6, or its 10-speed automatic transmission… It’s old numbers.

Yep, just like the new (and old) Land Cruiser, the wheelbase and a majority of the exterior measurements are pretty much the same. That includes the off-road numbers for both the old and new LX models. They are about the same.

Pricing starts at just under $90K – but you’re getting a technological beast, wearing a tuxedo.

We’ll have a lot more coverage when we drive one!

— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants to know what plans we have for future builds and adventures.

Q: I love the For a Few Bucks Less series!

It’s like Top Gear and Donut got together and made a video baby. This is good, because no one else is trying to do this like you are. I was wondering if you will be doing other series like this or other builds like your baby Toyota (“Baby Yota”).

I live in Salt Lake City, UT and would love to show TFL the off road trails we have he. Let me know if you can swing by!

You guys are great!

— Devin

A: That’s a great question, and thanks for the invitation!

Yes indeed, it appears that each series we do is more popular than the last. We try to keep things fun and relatable for our viewers, without being redundant. It takes a ton of work, and a lot of behind-the-scenes wrangling (logistics, funding, support – etc.) to make things happen.

With that being said, we are already planning our next series of adventure/build videos.

I can’t give away too many details, but I promise we will be leaking out some information in the next few months.

Thanks again for the great email!

— N