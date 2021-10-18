The 2022 Honda Civic Si Is Right Around The Corner — Here’s When It Will Be Revealed!

Honda’s claiming this is the most fun Civic Si yet. (Images: Honda)

All of the 2022 Honda Civic Si will emerge Tuesday.

Honda’s been staging its eleventh-generation Civic rollout in several phases, and we’re about to hit another. First it was the Civic Sedan, then the Civic Hatchback, and now the sedan-based 2022 Honda Civic Si will arrive Tuesday, October 19. Fortunately, if you’re looking into the next iteration of Honda’s sporty four-door, you won’t have to go far — we’ll have a video right here for you.

This racing car gives us a pretty good look at what to expect from the new Civic Si.

With the teaser shot, the new Si is the “most fun-to-drive” version ever, at least to hear Honda tell it. What do we know so far? The photo shows a fairly restrained rear spoiler — against what you expect with the Type R at least — for a start. The rear fascia isn’t too drastically different from your everyday Civic, and that’s part of where the charm is with this model.

Under the hood, we expect the 2022 Honda Civic Si to retain its 1.5-liter four-pot turbo, perhaps with a few tweaks. Fingers crossed, it will have a bit more power to get closer to parity with, say, a Volkswagen Jetta GLI. The VW manages 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, though it admittedly does so from a larger 2.0-liter unit. The 1.6-liter Hyundai Elantra N Line, on the other hand, sits right on par with the Si, at 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. Whatever output Honda settles on for this new version, it will (thankfully) come with a 6-speed manual transmission as an option. Honda couldn’t very well claim that “fun-to-drive” line if it didn’t.

This is a standard Civic (Hatchback) — but we can expect similar interior changes to adorn the Si.

Inside will be a welcome upgrade over the old 10th-gen Si.

Other changes are your usual generational stuff. The 2022 Honda Civic Si will largely match its siblings in interior fittings, with the exception of sportier seats, and likely red accents throughout the cabin. While it was comfortable, the interior trim and infotainment system were a couple of minor gripes I had taking a 3,000-mile road trip with the old Si. This new car, though, is a massive improvement — and I’ll go ahead and mention the three-pedal option, because at least Honda still retains the option across most of the Civic range.

We’ll have more details tomorrow morning, so stay tuned to TFLcar at 9 AM Eastern (6 AM Pacific) for that!