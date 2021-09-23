Jeep Now Offers The Wrangler Willys Xtreme Recon Package For Just Over $40K: News

You can now get the Jeep Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme Recon Package. (Images: Jeep)

The Willys already brings some solid capability for the money — and you can take it one step further.

If you’re looking to get the most factory capability out of your Jeep Wrangler, you no longer have to spend a huge chunk of cash to get a Rubicon. Now, Jeep announced the Xtreme Recon Package in the much more affordable Willys Unlimited. With that package, you can get the improved approach, departure, breakover and water fording capability as either the Rubicon or the 392.

Jeep Wrangler Willys Xtreme Recon Package features

Specifically, the $3,995 package adds in 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrains to replace the standard Firestone Destinations. You get 17-by-8-inch beadlock capable-wheels, and a reinforced swing gate to handle the larger spare. The specially-tuned suspension offers a 1.5-inch lift from stock, while you also get a 4.56:1 rear axle ratio and upgraded brakes.

Thanks to the lift and larger tires, the Wrangler Willys Xtreme Recon nets 11 inches of ground clearance, up from 9.7. Approach, breakover and departure angles stand at 47.4 degrees, 26.7 degrees and 40.4 degrees respectively. Finally, water fording increases to 33.6 inches.

All-in, the Jeep Wrangler Willys Xtreme Recon will set you back $40,930 to start. At the moment, Stellantis only mentions the Willys Xtreme Recon with the 3.6-liter, eTorque-equipped Pentastar V6. An 8-speed automatic is a given, though you should be able to pick it up with a 6-speed manual as well. Production will kick off in December 2021.

Check out more on the standard (two-door) Willys Sport and its capabilities in Tommy’s first dirt video below:

