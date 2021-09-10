Britons May See This Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Car Hit Their Roads (Eventually) — Check It Out!

Ford Mustang Mach-E police vehicle. Images: Ford and Safeguard SVP

UK Rozzer (cop) cars are notoriously slow, but dodgy Brits may have a Mustang Mach-E Police car to fear (evil laugh).

Cheer up lads, the Mustang Mach-E Police vehicle you see here is just a concept. Still, it looks like it’s ready to go, and with Europe’s move to EVs, they may become a common sight elsewhere. This concept, which debuted next to a converted 5-ton Ford Transit van police concept, is about to be evaluated. According to Ford, seven (pollice) forces have either tested the new vehicle or requested a full evaluation of a specially-built concept car.

They include Sussex, Surrey, South Wales, Dyfed Powys, Devon & Cornwall and Police Scotland forces.

The concept you see here has all-wheel drive (AWD) and a maximum range of 211 miles. A U.K.-based police vehicle specialty shop Safeguard SVP installed added the sirens, lights and livery. They say that the range is no affected as it draws from the 12-volt battery, and not the main 68-kWh battery pack.

Ford says they are planning to offer an extended rang version of their FWD and AWD police vehicles – based on how they are received. Keep in mind that many police vehicles spend a lot of time parked with the engine running, something the Mach-E won’t do. Not to mention the Mach-E’s driving performance, which is far greater than the current batch of cop cars used in the UK. The Metropolitan Police only use BMW 525d and BMW 530i saloons.

The real question for the Mustang Mach-E Police car isn’t just about speed or its carbon footprint.

Police departments spend a massive chunk of their budgets on field vehicles. Not only buying them, but upgrading and maintaining them too. The Ford Mustang Mach-E police car will have to prove that it makes sense to all parties. That includes the ability to monitor the police units in real time. The dispatcher can get a snapshot of power-useage, range, locations and more at any time.

In some ways, an EV police car makes a lot of sense financially. Maintenance for electric vehicles tends to be much less expensive over the long haul. There are only a fraction of the amount of moving parts a gas/diesel vehicle has, and that includes maintaining many fluids. They are often modular in construction, meaning that many components can be rapidly replaced.

Center dash display had a light and siren cluster below.

A suggestion regarding the Mustang Mach-E Police car…

Being that the police are one of the first units to reach a emergency location, they should provide on-board power. I think the Ford Mustang Mach E police vehicle needs something like a high powered 240-volt inverter. Just like the “vehicle to home” feature that will be available on the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning. Being able to plug-in emergency equipment could be a huge benefit.

We will keep an eye on this story. Considering the United States’ relationship with the old Mustang SSP – we may get a repeat!

H/T to our friends at Autoblog (Ben Hsu specifically) for their report.