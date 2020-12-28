2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E This Just In: The Second Most Important Mustang Ever! (Video)

Our 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E tester is the standard-range Premium AWD.

This just in: the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover that’s brand new for this year. It’s outside our office (as another snowstorm hits), awaiting a series of tests. In many ways, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is built to compete against the Tesla Model Y, in direct and indirect ways.

The Mach-E has a base price of $42,895, before state and federal incentives kick in. To put that price into perspective, the current base price for a Tesla Model-Y is $49,990. A front-wheel drive, lower range Nissan Leaf has a base MSRP of $31,620. Unlike Tesla, Ford (and Nissan) give you all of the pertinent specifications. The Nissan Leaf does not compete directly with the Mach-E or the Model Y. However, it is one of the least expensive EVs in the U.S. market.

Image: Ford

The rear-drive and AWD models of the Mach-E makes 290 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque with the standard range battery. Extended range all-wheel-drive (AWD) model make 346 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. Range on the standard model is rated at 230 miles for the rear-drive version, or 211 miles with our AWD tester. A extended range battery is available that can give you 300 miles range, rear-drive and up to 270 miles range in the AWD model.

Our Premium tester comes with 19-inch wheels, Active drive and park assist along with a 360 degree camera and panoramic glass roof. On top of that, add $2,700 for the AWD system. It is coated in Infinite Blue Metallic, adding an additional $400. That puts our Mach-E at $50,100 MSRP, before available tax credits.

We are excited to put it to the test

With winter hitting the Rocky Mountains, the idea of taking the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD into the snow is high on our “to do” list. We will also run it up our Loveland Trials loop and do real-world testing as well. We expect to make a lot of videos with the Mach-E, including a few comparisons.