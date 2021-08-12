Ford Announces Sweeping Fix (Including More Hardtop Delays) To Address Hardtop Quality Issues: News

Some folks will have to wait even longer to see their Broncos, as Ford delays some production to hammer out the problem

Ford is taking steps to address the issues with their molded-in-color (MIC) hardtops on the 2021-2022 Ford Bronco SUVs. (Images: Ford, TFLoffroad)

If you already have a Bronco or you’re waiting on your order, here’s an update.

Bronco6G forum members have recently been sharing a fair bit about the MIC hardtop quality issues affecting 2021 Ford Bronco SUVs. This latest post carries a wealth of information, including which Broncos are impacted (TL;DR — Ford says all Broncos manufactured through late July are affected) and what Ford is doing to tackle the issue if you already own a Bronco, or you’re still waiting to take delivery on your order.

What exactly is going on?

The hardtop issues are problematic enough that Ford’s going to replace all MIC hardtops for current owners. According to an owner FAQ sheet included in the post, those without a scheduled production date for a 2021 Ford Bronco will have their production delayed. Unless you ordered a First Edition, all other 2-door and 4-door hardtop models will arrive in the 2022 model year. At the moment, Ford forecasts 2022 model year production to start in December, with the Michigan Assembly Plant focusing on remaining 2021 orders first.

If you’re a hardtop Bronco order holder who does have a scheduled build slot, your Bronco will also be delayed. Ford says it will provide updated order timing (after it kicks off replacing the old MIC hardtops) in October 2021.

Those who have already taken delivery of their 2021 Ford Bronco will get a replacement hardtop when they’re available. In a dealer communication, Ford notes it does not have replacement parts ready to make repairs just yet, but it will start sending those out in September.

The instrument panel is inspired by the first-generation Bronco, with intuitive, clearly visible LED gauges and controls in this prototype version of the all-new 2021 Bronco four-door (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)

What can I do to get my Bronco sooner?

Until your order is actually scheduled for production, you can make changes without losing your place in line.

If you aren’t keen to wait out getting your hardtop Bronco as you originally ordered it, there are a few courses of action you can take. At least, beyond cancelling your order outright. Changing over to a soft top Bronco should make a difference, as Ford says soft-top production isn’t affected. To date, Ford claims they have received over 190,000 reservations — so cancelling your order or picking low-availability options will likely impact your delivery date.

Avoiding certain other options will also improve your odds of getting a Ford Bronco sooner, rather than later. Beyond the hardtop roof, high demand and low parts availability will come into play should you order the Wildtrak trim, a Sasquatch Package, the larger 2.7-liter V6 engine, the Lux Package, the Trailer Tow Package, or the Safari Bar. If you do actually switch over to a soft top with the intent of eventually getting a hardtop, then keep in mind you’ll have to wait until 2023, when the hardtop roof is slated to go on sale as an accessory.

Right now, your best bet to getting a Bronco sooner is by opting for the soft top, rather than the MIC hardtop.

How is Ford making this right?

For all the trouble, there are some extras you can get for waiting out a new Bronco order. If you reserved your 2021 Bronco before March 19, 2021, Ford will offer MSRP protection through model year 2023. Apart from what could be an ominous warning about how long it’s going to take the Blue Oval to sort out the glut of Bronco orders, you won’t have to pay more as time goes on (and Ford inevitably raises the price for new buyers in 2022 and 2023).

Current reservation holders will also get $1,100 in FordPass reward points to put toward accessories for their Bronco. The company mentions fold-out tray tables, door bags, roof racks and off-road lights — but again, what you’ll actually be able to get may come down to parts availability, so keep that in mind when you’re putting those points to use. Hardtop customers will get sound deadening material free of charge, while 4-door softtop buyers will get a hardtop prep kit for free from September 2021 onward.

If your reservation does end up carrying over to a 2022 model Bronco, there are a few updates coming down the pike. New special editions are coming, as are new paint colors. 4-door versions with the Sasquatch Package will get a roof rack option, while you’ll be able to spec the Sasquatch Package with the 7-speed manual transmission. Ford will announce more details on the 2022 updates later this year.

