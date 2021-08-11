Rivian Reportedly In Talks To Build Its Next Plant Near Fort Worth, Texas: News

Other sites are still on the table, but a new report marks Fort Worth as the current frontrunner

As Rivian prepares to launch its first vehicles, it’s also eyeing expansion with a second factory. (Images: Rivian)

Fort Worth, Texas is just one of the sites reportedly under consideration for Rivian’s next U.S. plant.

Last month, reports cited Rivian’s ‘Project Tera’, including the company’s plans to build out a second manufacturing facility somewhere in the U.S. Now, Bloomberg reports the EV startup is in talks to invest $5 billion into a new factory near Fort Worth, Texas. In the process, Rivian would boost its manufacturing capacity by 200,000 units annually, and create 7,500 new jobs in the area within the next six years.

In considering the city for this new plant, the city’s Economic Development Department is proposing as much as $440 million in grants and tax incentives to the city council to entice Rivian to move there. People familiar with the matter have said that Fort Worth is the current frontrunner for the new facility, though other states and cities are still in contention. $2 billion of that total investment will reportedly go toward purchasing the real estate, while $1.6 billion will go toward construction costs.

At the moment, Rivian has not made a public comment on the report.

Robert Sturns, as Fort Worth’s director of economic development, said that the city “is very excited to be a finalist for this project and looks forward to continuing the process.” Other large automakers have major operations in Texas, including Toyota and Tesla, which is building out a new assembly plant outside Austin.

If Rivian decides to go with Fort Worth, the site will reportedly be on a 2,000-acre site about 12 miles from the city.