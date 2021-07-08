It Looks Like Ford Just Teased A High-Performance Shelby Bronco — Watch Out Wrangler 392?

Is Shelby cooking something up with the new Ford Bronco? It sure looks that way. (Images: Ford)

A high-performance Bronco might be coming to smack down the Jeep Wrangler 392.

By now, you’ve probably heard or seen the self-described, Ford-certified “Bronco Nation” enthusiasts community. On Thursday, the group’s YouTube page posted a new video titled “Shelby vs. Shelby”, in which Ford’s brand new SUV lines up on the track against a Mustang Shelby GT500. Hmm, I wonder why they’re doing that?

Now, Ford on its own acknowledged it wasn’t particularly interested in chasing the Hemi V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 — and trying to work around the emissions-related headaches in the process. That said, Shelby American specializes in tuning the daylights out of Mustangs, not to mention the tuning company’s president, Gary Patterson, appears in the video driving the GT500. In the Bronco, there’s pro racing driver Shelby Hall. You’d almost think Ford was trying to hint at something. Oh, if that wasn’t a strong enough hint, the starter to this race is wearing a Ford-emblazoned shirt saying, “We Have Your Need For Speed!”

That’s good to know, Ford. It’s also good to know you’ll likely soon be able to get your hands on a high-power Bronco, if that’s your thing. Tuner Hennessey is working on a V8 Bronco Velociraptor, naturally, and they’re not the only one. That said, a Bronco super-SUV backed by Shelby engineering and knowhow? That could be a winning combination. And it is, actually, as Hall takes the Bronco well off the track, finding some shortcuts to cross the finish line ahead of the screaming ‘Stang.

“I think Shelby should do something with that,” Patterson says as I imagine him winking behind his sunglasses. “That’s a great idea,” Hall replies. Yeah, that and the “Ford Performance” trailer shot right at the end of this 1:39 video shows the world what’s heading our way.

Bring it on, guys. Bring. It. On.