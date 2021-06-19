We Just Bought The Most Unappreciated Holy Grail Of Electric Cars!

You may be able to guess from the shape, but for everyone else…here’s a surprising choice!

Yep, we just bought one of these electric cars.

The TFL team has sampled a wide range of electric cars in our own fleet. From Tesla Model 3, Model X and Model Y to the BMW i3 and even a Smart Electric Drive, we can definitely appreciate the zero-emissions driving — and healthy amount of torque — that electric cars offer. This time around, though, Roman and Tommy landed on one of the more unpopular (or unappreciated, depending on how you look at it) EVs that emerged over the past decade or so.

So, no, it’s not a Nissan Leaf. Say what you may about their driving dynamics, at least the Leaf’s been popular. In fact, Nathan bought a used Leaf for his daughter. This car, however, does have a frankly unbelievable 400 lb-ft of torque. Even for some modern electric cars, that’s a healthy figure. It was only a single-year option, but we found it in that model year, making it a holy grail among orphaned and unloved EVs.

Have you guessed what it is, yet? Check out the video below to find out! There’s a whole series coming up centered around this car, so stay tuned for more videos.