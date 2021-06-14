2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Gets Updated Suspension And A Modest Power Bump: News

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door looks broadly the same as before, but does sport some suspension tweaks and new styling options. (Photos: Mercedes-Benz)

Meet the revamped Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door coupe.

The four-door AMG GT has only been around for a couple years now, so the automaker didn’t decide to give it a full makeover here. This is just a nip and tuck, and the 2022 models concentrate more on quality-of-life improvements by way of suspension tweaks, more exterior options and updated standard tech.

First up, the looks. Mercedes only revealed the updated six-cylinder models — the AMG GT 43 and 53 4-Door coupes — as those are the first hitting European dealers in August. Three new exterior colors are available — Spectral Blue Metallic, a matte Spectral Blue Magno finish, and another matte Cashmere White Magno color. Then there’s the Rubellite Red, shown above as part of the V8 Styling Package. What you get here is 21-inch, five-spoke AMG wheels and some tweaked chrome brightwork to make your six-cylinder AMG GT 4-Door look more like the V8 versions. Inside, the updated model also gets a new AMG steering wheel and a newly standard “Widescreen Cockpit” digital instrument cluster.

Another minor yet noticeable change is the rear seating. A three-seat rear bench is now available for the U.S. market, bringing the total seating up to five people.

The lion’s share of changes to the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door models aren’t those you see, so much as feel. Engineers put more time into the suspension, focusing on widening the band between sportiness and comfort. Last year, the AMG GT 4-Door saw new axle subframes, head bearings, outer thrust arm bearings and outer tension strut bushings on the rear axle. This year, you also get asymmetrical tension strut bushings on the front axle, with differing levels of stiffness in wider effective ranges. And for those of you whose eyes just completely glazed over reading that paragraph: Mercedes aimed to improve ride comfort without sacrificing precision and feedback in the steering by just softening everything up. This is still supposed to be a sports car, after all.





Same engines as before

One place you won’t see too many dramatic changes is under the hood. The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door still packs the same 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. Here, however, Mercedes claims 367 horsepower (a slight bump over last year’s 362). The GT 53, for its part, also uses that same engine, albeit with 435 horsepower (up from 429) and 384 lb-ft of torque. In either case, you get a 48-volt mild hybrid system with Mercedes’ ‘EQ Boost’ starter-generator and a 9-speed automatic transmsision.

Beyond these models, the updated AMG GT 4-Door range will continue on (at least for now) with the V8-powered 63 models as well. Mercedes is also working on an electrified GT 73 4-Door in the near future.