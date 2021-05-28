2022 Kia Seltos Gets A Price Hike, Adds Special ‘Nightfall’ Edition: News

No major changes, but that special edition is one of a few package tweaks

Apart from a special edition, the 2022 Kia Seltos doesn’t see any styling changes. (Images: Kia)

If you’re looking for stealthy good looks in your crossover, check out the 2022 Kia Seltos Turbo Nightfall Edition.

The 2022 Kia Seltos Turbo Nightfall Edition adds to a lineup that consists of two engines, two transmissions and the choice of front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). Beside the special model, the rest of the trim walk remains the same: moving through LX, S, EX, S Turbo and SX Turbo. Prices start at $23,165 including destination — $500 higher than before — and a well-equipped model can touch $30,000 ($29,165).

The 2022 Kia Seltos switches to the brand’s updated corporate badge, as seen on the steering wheel.

We’ve tested the Kia Seltos in the past and came away with mixed feelings. The packaging, looks and day-to-day function were wizard. A great overall package. Unfortunately, when pushed hard off-road, the dual-clutch transmission went into limp-home mode. Fortunately, everything returned to normal when it cooled down.

More on that special edition

According to Kia, the Seltos’ Nightfall Edition (AWD trim) includes exclusive 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, unique black grill, stand-up roof rails and unique side sills. This special trim slots just under the SX package (price-wise), and it comes packed with standard features.

2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition.

Base model Seltos come with a 146 horsepower, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that makes 132 lbs-feet of torque. The power is sent through Kia’s IVT – which is a beefed up continuously variable transmission (CVT). shawn polk

The the 2022 Kia Seltos Turbo Nightfall Edition comes standard with the 175 horsepower 1.6-liter Turbo GDI engine. It makes 195 lbs-feet of torque, and it’s paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Like the SX, the Nightfall Edition gets 25 mpg city, 30 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined.

The 2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition starts at $27,865 and comes standard with “Drive Wise” driver’s assistant package. This safety system uses forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection and lane keeping assist. It also has lane departure warning, driver attention warning and lane following assist. Drive Wise uses high beam assist, which is standard across the Seltos lineup.

