The Geneva Motor Show Is Officially Back On In 2022: News

The Geneva Motor Show is one of the most iconic on the calendar, and it will return as countries get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic.

After two years off the calendar, the Geneva Auto Show will make its return next February.

It’s been over two years since the last time we’ve seen a Geneva Motor Show, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, after health concerns wiped nearly every auto show off the map last year, this official website shows the Swiss event is back on. “It is now only nine months until the Geneva International Motor Show lights up Palexpo’s exhibition halls. Given the fast-approaching date, exhibitors are invited to register for the show and start planning one of their most important stands in their marketing calendars.”

Next year’s Geneva Motor Show will take place between February 19 and 17, 2022. Two press days — on February 17 and 18 — will happen right before the main show opens. Organizers said the returning show will be “substantially different” from the past, though they did not elaborate on exactly what that means at this point.

While it’s unclear exactly who will take part, Geneva has been a notorious supercar event. To that end, companies itching to show their latest models, especially among their competitors, will hopefully help revitalize the auto show calendar after a remarkably rough year. It’s not the only show back on, either, as Chicago, Detroit (in some form), New York and Los Angeles are also scheduled to happen this year.

