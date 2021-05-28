Ford CANNOT Offer An Exact Delivery Window For The New Bronco — Sends Email To Frustrated Owners: News

Calling the Ford Bronco launch “rocky” would be a massive understatement.
A few of Ford’s launches in recent memory haven’t been entirely smooth, but the issues surrounding the brand new Ford Bronco take the cake. Owners have reached out to us with a new email they received from the automaker, acknowledging the palpable frustration and — surprisingly — hitting those owners with what, for some, could be an unbearable truth. “We are not yet able to give you a delivery timing update,” the message says.
We’re used to run-around marketing speak, but that’s decently clear cut for a change. In short, Ford doesn’t really have a specific idea when it will be able to get Bronco models to some owners. The automaker goes on to explain that the “Achilles heel” around this launch stems from suppliers making the hardtop roofs. Ford also says it’s investing “millions” into fixing the supply problem, but again does not have a date for when things will be back on track.
Here’s the email, in its entirety:
We’ll have to wait and see what happens
As frustrated and pissed off as owners are — understandably so — the unending supply issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic may take awhile to actually iron out. A global pandemic, semiconductor shortage and plenty of other events have turned the entire industry on its head, and even with substantial investment, it’s clear prospective Bronco owners still have a teeth-grinding wait in store.