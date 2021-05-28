Ford CANNOT Offer An Exact Delivery Window For The New Bronco — Sends Email To Frustrated Owners: News

“Hello,

We’ve all been waiting to get back to the wild for a long time now.

You’ve been patient. And we thank you for that.

We’ve been doing everything we can.

Through the pandemic.

Through unprecedented demand.

Through supply-chain hurdles and countless other things you don’t give a damn about.

All you want is a Bronco.

The reason this email is down to the wire is because we’ve been doing everything we possibly can to avoid the need to send it. This launch has scuttled our best intentions and assumptions, so we want to set things right by talking to you straight: we are not yet able to give you a delivery timing update.

This is due to our Achilles heel in this launch, the hardtop roofs. Our production capacity doesn’t match up with the actual orders we received. And while we are investing millions of dollars to fix our roof supply issue, that investment unfortunately won’t materialize overnight.

Given these challenges, we unfortunately can’t provide you with a definitive delivery window. Instead, we will alert you as your Bronco achieves every milestone in the production process:

Scheduled for Production – This email will provide an approximate build week.

Built – This email will confirm your vehicle is produced and awaiting final calibrations and accessory installs. It will include the estimated arrival date at your dealership.

Shipped – This email will confirm your vehicle is on its way to your dealer and include the latest estimated arrival date.

We know those emails can’t come soon enough. So for those who need to get off-road right now, we’re offering priority access to our complimentary off-road driving experience, the Bronco Off-Roadeo. Register here. We’ll also keep creating opportunities for you to experience these beasts in person in your local area, which you can learn more about through Bronco Nation here.

We are deeply grateful for your undying love for this vehicle and we thank you again for bearing with us. We’re going to get these Broncos out there, and we can’t wait to see you out there. Doors off. Roof off. Way off of any paved surface.

Sincerely,

The Entire Bronco Team”