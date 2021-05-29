Don’t Call It ‘Basic’: The 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition Still Has Some Nifty Gadgets! (Video)

We get a look at what makes this 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition unique.
Building on a beloved platform, the 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition adds value to a package that’s worth exploring. The Toyota 4Runner is a bit of a puzzling machine. This fifth generation (N280) platform has been around since 2009. Toyota sold over 135,000 4Runners in North America in 2020. Despite the pandemic slowdown, they were still very popular. Why is that?
It may have to do with its reputation for ruggedness, reliability, utility and capability. All of us at TFL Studios thinks the world of the 4Runner. It’s so good, that our automotive curmudgeon/editor Zach adores it as well, but he refuses to buy one. We all also agree that its biggest weakness is the dreadful fuel mileage and archaic tech.
Editor’s Note: If Toyota would seriously update the damn thing, maybe then I’d consider it…(grumble, grumble, grumble).
While this model doesn’t address these issues — it still has the good-old 4.0-liter V6 and a five-speed automatic transmission — it does build on the entry-level SR5 trim nicely. You get features like black exterior badging, black seating with tan stitching, and a sliding rear cargo tray. This special edition 4Runner also comes with a Yakima Load Warrior rooftop cargo basket. There’s also unique overlays, badges and all-weather floor mats.
Toyota is all about their coolers. Yep, they added a ton of information (below) and it is part of the 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Special Edition package.
Regarding that slick 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition cooler:
Toyota prices the new Trail Edition at $38,740. You can get it in rear-wheel drive, or four-wheel drive.
You can read about the 2021 Toyota 4Runner lineup right here. In the video below, Tommy takes us on a detailed journey of the 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Special Edition, pointing out all of the goodies.