Don’t Call It ‘Basic’: The 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition Still Has Some Nifty Gadgets! (Video)

It's as solid and dependable an all-rounder as it's always been

The 4Runner Trail Edition builds on the standard SR5 with some neat goodies. (Images: Toyota)

We get a look at what makes this 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition unique.

Building on a beloved platform, the 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition adds value to a package that’s worth exploring. The Toyota 4Runner is a bit of a puzzling machine. This fifth generation (N280) platform has been around since 2009. Toyota sold over 135,000 4Runners in North America in 2020. Despite the pandemic slowdown, they were still very popular. Why is that?

It may have to do with its reputation for ruggedness, reliability, utility and capability. All of us at TFL Studios thinks the world of the 4Runner. It’s so good, that our automotive curmudgeon/editor Zach adores it as well, but he refuses to buy one. We all also agree that its biggest weakness is the dreadful fuel mileage and archaic tech.

Editor’s Note: If Toyota would seriously update the damn thing, maybe then I’d consider it…(grumble, grumble, grumble).

While this model doesn’t address these issues — it still has the good-old 4.0-liter V6 and a five-speed automatic transmission — it does build on the entry-level SR5 trim nicely. You get features like black exterior badging, black seating with tan stitching, and a sliding rear cargo tray. This special edition 4Runner also comes with a Yakima Load Warrior rooftop cargo basket. There’s also unique overlays, badges and all-weather floor mats.

Toyota is all about their coolers. Yep, they added a ton of information (below) and it is part of the 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Special Edition package.

Regarding that slick 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition cooler:

The 4Runner Trail Edition is the only way to get a very cool 40-quart cooler, custom-made for Toyota in the U.S. Its features include a lockable lid, freezer-grade gasket to provide an air-tight seal and keep ice frozen for up to seven days. Tie-down straps and special brackets on the sliding rear cargo tray to safely secure the cooler while driving. Two heavy-duty latches with integrated bottle openers (and) two durable, ergonomic carry handles. (It also has a) large built-in drain plug with lanyard (and) a flat top to allow the cooler to act as a table surface or an outdoor seat. The 4Runner Trail cooler comes standard in the Cement color. Toyota

Toyota prices the new Trail Edition at $38,740. You can get it in rear-wheel drive, or four-wheel drive.

You can read about the 2021 Toyota 4Runner lineup right here. In the video below, Tommy takes us on a detailed journey of the 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Special Edition, pointing out all of the goodies.