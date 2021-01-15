I Want A Family SUV That Can Tow 5,000 Pounds! What Should I Buy? (2021 Edition)

Need a family hauler that can tow? You have more choice than ever.

When it comes to buying a brand new SUV for your driveway, there are plenty of options on the market that will haul your kids, pets and all your cargo in space and comfort. Whether you want something more compact or a massive, three-row beast that dominates the landscape when you’re on the road, virtually every automaker has an option. Really, the main limits are how much space you actually need, and how much you’re willing to pay for it.

Except, there’s another consideration that some families consider: towing. We Americans love, love, love a good road trip, but some folks also have a decent-sized trailer they want to bring along for their adventure. For others, maybe their reliable, faithful towing rig just isn’t cutting it anymore and they need an upgrade.

A recent question on a new SUV tow rig

In fact, we’ve answered those sorts of questions in previous towing lists. This year, though, we have a question from Ian, who sent in this message:

I love off-road and Ike Gauntlet tests but I am having a dilemma.



I currently own a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder 4.0L 4×4 (similar to Nathan’s) that I have lifted and kitted out for more adventurous travel. I tow a 2020 Black Series Camper Patron with a GVWR of 4,400 with is quite a bit less than the 6,000lbs of rated towing on the Pathfinder.



I do like the Pathy but the towing stability, economy, and capabilities are starting to lack. Around town and on flat freeways it’s perfectly at home humming along but when presented with longer climbs and technical off-roading, it begins to show its limitations quite quickly. I am lucky to get 200 miles to a tank and my mode of operation dictates that I’d like to go much further. I am looking to see what you would recommend as a replacement vehicle.

Now, Ian’s case isn’t outlandish in terms of raw towing capacity. That said, many of you out there cross-shop these sorts of vehicles to tow your trailer, whether it weighs the same or even substantially more than 4,000 pounds.

As in our previous lists, this is a comprehensive look at every option on the market for towing 5,000 pounds or more. That’s a round number most OEMs target with their midsize SUVs, and that should give you plenty of headroom for hauling most medium-sized camping trailers or boats. As always, if you’re towing over 3,000 pounds, we also recommend fitting an OEM or reputable aftermarket brake controller.

2021* Crossover/SUV towing chart

SUVs are listed here in order of make and model (some 2022s will appear here, if and when we get specs). These are the trims, engines and lowest price you have to spec to get the a SUV tow rating above 5,000 pounds for that model. Bear in mind, these capacities will almost certainly require a towing package (with at least a Class III hitch), if the manufacturer offers it as a separate option.

Make/Model Minimum Engine Req.

(To get 5,000 lbs.+) Max. Towing Starting Price (Trim)

(W/ towing package) 2022 Acura MDX

(no 2021 model) 3.5L V6 5,000 lbs. (SH-AWD) $49,925 (SH-AWD) Audi Q7 3.0L Turbo V6 7,700 lbs. $62,645 (Premium 55 TFSI) Audi Q8 3.0L Turbo V6 7,700 lbs. $70,045 (Premium 55 TFSI) BMW X5 3.0L Turbo I6 7,200 lbs.

(AWD: 6,600 lbs.) $60,945 (sDrive40i) BMW X6 3.0L Turbo I6 7,200 lbs. $68,895 (sDrive40i) BMW X7 3.0L Turbo I6 7,500 lbs. $76,445 (xDrive40i) Buick Enclave 3.6L V6 5,000 lbs. $43,845 (Essence AWD) Chevrolet Suburban 5.3L V8 7,900 lbs.

(4WD: 7,700 lbs.) $53,460 (2WD LS

with Max Trailering Package) Chevrolet Tahoe 5.3L V8 7,900 lbs.

(4WD: 7,700 lbs.) $50,760 (2WD LS) Chevrolet Traverse 3.6L V6 5,000 lbs. $41,045 (AWD LT Cloth) Dodge Durango 3.6L V6 6,200 lbs. $34,455 (SXT) Ford Explorer 2.3L I-4 5,300 lbs. $36,175 (Base) Honda Passport 3.5L V6 5,000 lbs. $36,342* (Sport)

(Transmission cooler req’d.) Honda Pilot 3.5L V6 5,000 lbs. $36,337 (LX AWD)

(Transmission cooler req’d.) Hyundai Palisade 3.8L V6 5,000 lbs. $34,104 (SE) (2020) Infiniti QX60 3.5L V6 5,000 lbs. $46,625 (Pure) Jaguar F-Pace 2.0L Turbo I4 5,291 lbs. $51,345 (P250 AWD) Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.6L V6 6,200 lbs. $36,710 (Laredo E) Kia Telluride 3.8L V6 5,000 lbs. $33,890 (LX) Land Rover Defender 2.0L Turbo I-4 7,716 lbs. $48,125 (Base 90)

$52,525 (Base 110) (2020) Land Rover Discovery 3.0L V6 7,716 lbs. $53,650 (SE) Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 3.5L V6 7,700 lbs. $58,007 (GLE 350 4MATIC) Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 3.0L Turbo I6 7,700 lbs. $76,575 (GLS 450 4MATIC) (2020) Nissan Armada 5.6L V8 8,500 lbs. $49,265 (SV 2WD w/ Class-IV

hitch receiver) Nissan Pathfinder 3.5L V6 6,000 lbs. $35,015 (S 4WD) Porsche Cayenne 3.0L Turbo V6 7,700 lbs. $69,510 (Cayenne) Range Rover 3.0L Turbo I6 7,716 lbs. $95,670 (Base w/ Advanced

Tow Assist) Range Rover Sport 3.0L Turbo I6 7,716 lbs. $71,550 (SE) Subaru Ascent 2.4L Turbo H4 5,000 lbs. $36,344 (Premium) Tesla Model X Electric 5,000 lbs. $79,990 (Long Range) Toyota 4Runner 4.0L V6 5,000 lbs. $37,015 (SR5 2WD) Toyota Highlander 3.5L V6 5,000 lbs. $36,684 (L FWD) Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L V6 5,000 lbs. $34,650 (S w/ 4MOTION) Volvo XC90 2.0L Turbo I4 5,000 lbs. $54,790 (T5 Momentum AWD)

This list will be updated as new models emerge, and prices may be updated.