New Nissan 400Z Patent Images Show It (Thankfully) Looks Exactly Like The Z Proto: News

We’re getting closer to the Nissan 400Z becoming a reality.

After more than a decade in production, we’re finally about to see the formal replacement for Nissan’s aging 370Z sports car. The Z Proto revealed last year was officially a preview, but new patent images revealed Thursday show what should be the production-ready version. These images were published to the New Nissan Z forum, showing design elements filed with the Australian patent office.

If you like the Z Proto’s look — as all of us in the TFL office did — this patent filing shows a nearly-identical version. Unlike the Z Proto, the only real difference here is a slightly different grille with a sensor for the driver assistance systems. For reference, here’s what the prototype looks like below:

Here’s what else we know about the Nissan 400Z

When the company did reveal the prototype 400Z last year, we didn’t get much information on exact specs. We do know the car will have a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 and a six-speed manual transmission. Odds are that engine’s similar to the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, maybe with some tweaks. In the Infiniti, the engine manages 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. That would put the new car above the current 370Z, which tops out at 350 horsepower in Nismo form.

With these patent filings, Nissan is clearly gearing up to launch the 400Z soon. We should see more in the coming months.