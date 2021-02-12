Update: The 2021 LA Auto Show Is On From November 19 – 28

Los Angeles Auto Show rescheduled to November 19 – 28 2021 (Image: AutoMobilityLA)

As of now, the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show will open to the public November 19-28 2021.

After cancellation in 2020, and recent rescheduling, the Los Angeles Auto Show has found its official date of November 19th though the 28th – 2021. This is great news for everyone, especially journalists and automakers. The L.A. Auto Show is one of the biggest in the country, and they are known for huge debuts.

Back in September 2020, they rescheduled the show to May 2021. While this new date moves everything forward six months, it seems logical given the progress made by addressing the pandemic. Auto shows have suffered quite a bit with the current state of things, but we’re beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel. Finally.

(Image: TFLcar)

TFL Studios covers the Los Angeles Auto Show (and their AutoMobility showcase) every year, so last year’s cancellation was painful. Currently, we do not have any specific information about what vehicles will debut at the auto show, but there will be quite a few, but that’s not all. In recent years, the L.A. Auto Show (among others) is an ideal time for automakers to run separate press events. These range from flashy, static debuts to actual drives.

This means: you’ll get a ton of video content from the show, and the additional press events.

Over the next several months, we expect to hear new dates for other shows that have been rescheduled. During that time, we will keep a close eye on what debuts we can expect to see. Stay tuned for more updates!

Here’s a video from the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, which was the last show we attended before the pandemic.