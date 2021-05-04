The 2021 Chicago Auto Show Is Back On This Summer From July 15 – 19: News

The last Chicago Auto Show hit right before the COVID pandemic effectively erased the auto show schedule. This year, it was postponed until the summer. (Photo: Nissan)

Auto shows are coming back!

At least, the 2021 Chicago Auto Show is officially back on the calendar. Organizers announced Tuesday that the event — normally scheduled to take place in February — will happen from July 15 through July 19. Provided the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stabilize in the United States, this will be the first major auto show on the calendar, while others including New York and Los Angeles are set to kick off later in the year.

“We’ve been working with McCormick Place officials for months on an opening plan, and very early on they saw that our show may provide a pathway to re-opening the facility,” said the show’s general manager Dave Sloan. “We stand committed to providing a safe environment for all involved and will carefully adhere to health and safety protocols and guidelines set forth by city and state officials.”

Tickets for this year’s Chicago Auto Show will be sold exclusively online. Those wishing to attend the event will select a preferred date and time, so as to carefully control the crowd capacity throughout each day. Attendees can pre-register for indoor and outdoor test track and ride-and-drive events the same way. As a new element to the show, organizers say they’re working on getting city approval to transform Indiana Avenue into an automotive street festival. If that happens, that will offer another event with new cars and trucks on “most show days”.

More updates on the 2021 Chicago Auto Show will be posted to the event’s official website. After this first run, the New York Auto Show (August 20 – 29), then an alternative to the Detroit Auto Show at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan (September 2021), followed by the Los Angeles Auto Show (November 19 – 28).