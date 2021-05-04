Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory Delayed Six Months, With New Opening In January 2022: News

The automaker's been forging ahead on construction, but not without some hurdles

Image of the upcoming Berline Gigafactory: Tesla

Initially, production was supposed to start at Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory in late 2021

It’s looking more like the EV automaker’s next step in Europe is delayed until January 2022 at the earliest. Citing company sources, CEO Elon Musk has given the Berlin Gigafactory team six more months to start production, the German – weekly Automobilwoche reports. A Tesla spokesperson declined to comment on the report, referring to last month’s official statement by the carmaker that put the start of production at the Gruenheide site towards the end of 2021.

The official Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg website contained no details either.

Tesla’s quote on what the Berlin factory will become:

“Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg will be the most advanced high-volume electric vehicle production plant in the world. Starting with Model Y production at launch, we will establish original vehicle design and engineering for worldwide markets out of Germany.” Tesla Berlin

Tesla aims to ramp up production even further, complementing its plants in the U.S. and China. (Image: TFLcar)

The website, and lack of a PR team has left a bit of a hole in terms of firsthand information about the delays. Production in Germany has been an issue for the automaker to date. Recently, CEO Elon Musk criticized Germany’s complicated regulatory process to build the Berlin factory. It stated in a letter to a regional court in Berlin that, “[the delay] discourages necessary investments in clean-energy projects and infrastructure and makes it practically impossible for Germany to achieve its climate goals”.

The news comes as Tesla currently builds out its Austin, Texas gigafactory.

According to reports, Tesla does not have final building permits to complete the project, at least not at this time. On top of that, Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory is having issues with the construction of the battery pack area. These same sources said that battery production will start by the end of the year. Other areas of the factory build are reportedly still on schedule.

According to a local source, construction has rapidly proceeded on Tesla’s Berlin factory. Even during the COVID-19 slowdown, it appears that development moved along. When it is complete, the Berlin Gigafactory will be building the Tesla Model Y and battery packs.