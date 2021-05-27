The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Brings Acres Of Quilted Leather — Full Reveal Coming On June 23: Teaser

This is (sort of) it: the interior of the new QX60. (Images: Infiniti)

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 will mark the model’s first major refresh in nearly a decade.

While the Nissan Pathfinder just received a thorough overhaul, we’ve yet to see its luxury sibling get the same treatment — but that’s about to change. Infiniti’s been drip-feeding us more information on the revamped QX60 crossover over the past few months, from the Monograph Concept’s exterior styling to camouflaged shots of the actual production model. Now, they’re showing off the interior, and even with the bit we can see it’s going to be a major improvement over the outgoing model, much the same as the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is.

The QX60 Monograph concept already gives us a pretty solid look at the new car’s exterior.

One major change we can see?

There’s extensive use of leather upholstery, this time finished in an earthy tone to contrast the piano black center stack controls. Both Nissan and its luxury division have leaned hard into quilted leather on their posher models and trims, and it looks like that theme continues to the 2022 Infiniti QX60. Even if all the leather doesn’t necessarily strike your fancy, the updated infotainment system and dashboard styling may well do the trick.

For reference, here’s a look at the old car’s interior:

The outgoing QX60 has always been a comfortable space, but the design has become dated over the years.

Insofar as technology is concerned, I’d expect the 2022 Infiniti QX60 to largely mirror the new Nissan Pathfinder, from infotainment to safety and driver assistance tech. The car’s 3.5-liter V6 engine will stick around, putting out at least 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque. Infiniti tends to tune its engines to make a bit more power than their Nissan counterparts, so we could see closer to 300 horsepower in this application. This time around, though, it will not come mated to a continuously variable transmission. Instead, the new QX60 will use a 9-speed automatic transmission.

More information is coming on June 23, so stay tuned for a more thorough update then.