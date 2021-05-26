The 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition Jazzes Up Your Family Hauler With — You Guessed It: News

Gloss black wheels are so conformist…why not go for bronze instead? (Images: Toyota)

Move over, Nightshade — The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition is here to steal your thunder.

Special editions are nothing new to Toyota’s many cars and SUVs, but this specifically jazzes up the 2022 Highlander Hybrid model a bit with some unique visual elements. As the name implies, the package sheds standard silver or gloss black wheels for bronze-colored five-spoke units, and adds some special bronze touches to the interior.

For your everyday family hauler, Toyota says they designed the Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition “with sophistication in mind”. It’s available in two colors: Cement (shown above) and Wind Chill Pearl (white). The 18-inch wheels are just the start, while inside you get theme-appropriate contrast stitching, bronze door sill plates and unique floor and cargo mats. The mid-century modern art-inspired seats round out the aesthetic changes, though you do get some more equipment over the mid-range XLE trim.

The 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition builds on the XLE grade, kicking off with a hands-free power tailgate. On top of that, you also get rain-sensing wipers, a digital rearview mirror, a 1500-watt power outlet, puddle lamps, in-dash ambient lighting, a 10-way power-adjustable memory driver’s seat, and LED daytime running lights. Some of those features were restricted to the Highlander Hybrid Limited, which for 2021 rings in about $4,000 more expensive than the XLE model. Like the other versions, the Bronze Edition will be available in front- or all-wheel drive forms. The hybrid models use a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors (or three for AWD models), putting out a combined 243 horsepower.

Toyota didn’t announce pricing for the Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition just yet. However, we suspect based on the equipment this will land between the Hybrid XLE’s $42,710 and the Hybrid Limited’s $46,665.