2022 Infiniti QX60 Will Follow The Nissan Pathfinder, Ditch Its CVT For A 9-Speed Auto: News

Infiniti previewed the new QX60 “Monograph” back in September.

Infiniti’s next QX60 is a sharper-looking crossover, with some powertrain tweaks.

When last we spoke of Nissan’s most recent change to its crossover lineup, the highlight was the brand’s move away from CVTs into 9-speed automatic transmissions. The new Pathfinder may well be a better package for a wider range of buyers as a result, but what about its luxury twin? As you’d expect, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 will also ditch its CVT for a 9-speed torque converter automatic instead.

This time around, though, the Infiniti PR team emphasized the car’s “calm, poised ride” rather than rugged capability. In doing that, as well as making what are, to my mind, some welcome styling changes, the QX60 isn’t just a Pathfinder in a three-piece suit. These two are now split a bit further apart thanks to the fresh looks. That said, both house roughly the same powertrain, so you’ll notice similarities under the skin like before.









The 3.5-liter naturally-aspirated V6 remains for the 2022 Infiniti QX60. However, it’s tuned to give a little bit more power versus the Pathfinder. Here, the engine manages 295 horsepower (rather than 284). While Infiniti mentions a “wider gear ratio”, better performance and better ride comfort — bear in mind again the old car had a CVT, so I suppose they mean the “stepped” gear ratios engineers imposed to make it feel like a normal automatic — we’ll have to see how it feels when we actually drive it.

More precise specifications will be available in the coming months, as more information will emerge on the 2022 Infiniti QX60 soon. “We’ll have more to talk about soon, so watch this space,” the company says in its official statement. In the meantime, we will test the new Pathfinder soon, so stay tuned for those updates.