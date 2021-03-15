No Dealership Needed: Here’s How You Can Test Drive This Polestar 2 From Your Home! (Video)

Roman and the 2021 Polestar 2 – Image: TFLcar

Roman and Tommy have a brand new Polestar 2 delivered to them for a test, and so can you!

The Polestar 2 in this video bypassed the, often disliked, dealership experience – opting to bring the car right to you for a test drive. While Polestar isn’t the first automaker to forego the dealership experience, it is a glimpse at what could be future of buying cars. Imagine the prospect of having two or three brands sitting in your driveway, waiting for you to test side-by-side. Sure, it’s not to everyone’s liking, but many consumers dislike (or fear) the dealership experience.

More on the Polestar 2

As Polestar is a spinoff of Volvo, the vehicle has the looks and, to a lesser extent, the feel of Volvo products. That’s not a bad thing. In fact, the Polestar 2 shares a platform with the Volvo XC40, a crossover we all admire. The overall feel of this Polestar is one of the more “normal” or “car-like” EVs we’ve tested. In other words, it’s easy to get familiar with and drive.

The inside of the Polestar 2 is familiar, but that’s certainly no bad thing.

Alex on Autos reviewed one on assignment for TFL a few months back, and you can read about his experience right here.

The 2021 Polestar 2 starts at $59,900 in the United States, and that’s before rebates and incentives. It comes with a fairly beefy 78-kWh battery and makes 408 horsepower. There is an electric motor sitting on each axle, and it makes 487 lb-ft combined. The 2021 Polestar 2 has a range of 233 miles according to the EPA.

The experience overall

With all of the challenges going on with the pandemic and other difficulties, we missed our chance to test a Polestar at a press event. Few did. Still, we were determined to get our hands one one, partially because we might buy one and add it to our long term fleet. With that in mind, we went online and asked Polestar to bring us a Polestar 2 to sample.

And they did just that. You can book a test drive (here).

After the arrangements were made, we received the white Polestar 2 you see in this video. We got to closely inspect the vehicle without a sales-person saying things like, “What can I do to get you into a car today?” No pressure, no problem. We like that.

Check out this video where Roman and Tommy give you their first impressions of the car, and the delivery experience!