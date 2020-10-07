2021 Polestar 2 Nets 233-Mile EPA Range, Falling Short Of The Tesla Model 3

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published official efficiency ratings for the 2021 Polestar 2. The brand’s first all-electric model manages a range of 233 miles, putting it in the lower end of EVs on sale right now.

In fact, that’s 17 miles short of the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus and its 250 mile range. Other EV options, like the Chevrolet Bolt (259 miles) or Hyundai Kona Electric (258 miles) also fare slightly better. However, the Polestar 2 does outperform the Audi e-tron Sportback‘s 218 miles, while coming out on par with the Jaguar I-Pace‘s 234-mile estimate.

To put all those cars further into perspective, the 2021 Polestar 2 starts at $59,900 here in the U.S. For that, you get a 78-kWh battery and a 408 horsepower output, thanks to an electric motor sitting on each axle. Torque is respectable at 487 lb-ft, and it can even tow up to 3,300 pounds (1,500 kg). You can also spec an optional performance package that adds 20-inch alloy wheels, Brembo four-piston brakes, adjustable shocks and, naturally, yellow seatbelts.

If money is your main concern, there are other, more economical options on the market. That said, Polestar does hit on a nice blend of sportiness and solidarity we expect from modern Volvos and their derivative.s The Polestar 2 also uses a nifty infotainment system based on Google’s Android platform, so you do get a good deal of functionality on that front.

