Jeep’s Electrification Push Officially Begins As First Wrangler 4xe Models Reach Customers: News

Some have been waiting anxiously for their Wrangler 4xe orders to arrive, and new forum posts show they are actually starting to reach customers. (Photos: Jeep)

4xe Forums members say Jeep Wrangler 4xe models are now arriving at dealerships.

After its launch late last year, we’ve been waiting to see the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe actually hit the streets in appreciable numbers. Now, members of both the 4xe Forums and the JL Wrangler Forums are sharing stories that their cars are now arriving at their local dealers. It’s been a long and frustrating wait for some, as Jeep announced they began production back in December. That said, with a slate of delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, the global chip shortage and other unforeseeable factors, it’s been a best practice to temper expectations around many launches over the past several months.

One member posted teaser photos from his local dealer, saying he may be able to pick up his Wrangler 4xe as early as tomorrow, March 31. Some others are stating pickups at the end of this week, but at least the cars are finally starting to reach customers. And that’s serendipitous on Jeep’s part — not only because we’re in the throes of Easter Jeep Safari right now, but also because the automaker announced the rollout of their charging network over the next year. In a partnership with Electrify America, Wrangler 4xe owners should have access to charge up near popular trailheads, like those in Moab and the Rubicon Trail in California.

Up-to-date pricing

If you’re still shopping one out, the online configurator is now like showing three different trims for the plug-in Wrangler. The Sahara 4xe is the least expensive, kicking off at $49,490 (including Jeep’s $1,495 destination fee). Next up is the Rubicon at $53,190 and up, capped off by the luxurious High Altitude at $55,065. Since they are plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, they are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit in the U.S., as well as state incentives depending on where you live.

Regardless of which 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe you choose, you’ll get up to 49 MPGe, according to official EPA figures, and up to 21 miles on a full charge of electricity. Working as a pair, the 2.0-liter turbo and electric motor push the 4xe up to 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. That makes this the second most powerful Jeep after the impending, V8-powered 392, but this model is obviously far more efficient.

In time, we’ll get an all-electric Wrangler too, foreshadowed by the Magneto concept at this year’s Easter Jeep Safari. Check that out below: