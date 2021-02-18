Honda Reveals The Next-Gen, Hybrid HR-V For Europe: News

Honda will electrify the HR-V for Europe, but we may end up with different powertrain options here in the U.S. (Photos: Honda)

The Honda HR-V is going hybrid

The 2022 Honda HR-V has debuted, at least for European customers. Called the “Vezel” in the Japanese market, this new model takes on the sort of new styling and tech upgrades we expect to see. Another major shift away from the old version is electrification, as this model only comes in hybrid form.

Honda’s e:HEV powertrain also made its way into the new Fit (or Jazz, depending on where you live), which the automaker doesn’t sell here in the United States. A 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine comes mated to an electric motor, though Honda did not mention specific details on power or torque with the new HR-V. As before, though, customers will be able to get the new generation in either front or all-wheel drive versions.

As for styling, this 2022 Honda HR-V gets more of an upright design with the front grille and the rear hatch. Honda also ditched the wide chrome strip across the front for something altogether more subtle, down to the thin slats that integrate into the front bumper. Unlike the old model’s swoopy sort of aesthetic, the higher roofline also gives the car more presence. Although they (again) didn’t release numbers, Honda did say the new HR-V has “class-leading” interior space and comfort.







A different model for the U.S.?

Honda’s statement Thursday focuses specifically on the European market. They’ll see this car in late 2021, but something different is supposedly on tap for the U.S. Last month, the automaker said a model “designed to meet the distinct needs of U.S. customers” will arrive in the coming months. More than that, it will also “differ from the Honda Vezel/HR-V that will be introduced in other regions.” By what amount it will differ remains a mystery at this point. We could see a fairly similar car with slightly different proportions and a different powertrain.

We’ll know more about the U.S. HR-V in the coming months, but for now at least we have a better idea of where Honda’s going with its subcompact crossover.