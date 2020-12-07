Here We Go: 2021 Chicago Auto Show Postponed, May Happen In Late Spring

Roman and Nathan at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. (Photo: TFLcar)

Sad, yet unsurprising news to kick off the 2021 auto show season.

We’re not even out of 2020 yet, and yet (as expected) the cancellations are spilling over into 2021. Specifically, Chicago Auto Show event organizers announced Monday the next event has been postponed from its original February date. At the moment, it’s not clear to what exact dates the show will be rescheduled. At the moment, the show is still slated for a “Spring 2021” time frame, but there’s no more specific information beyond that.

“Show organizers are working closely with McCormick Place along with state and city officials to be able to host a safe Chicago Auto Show for all involved,” organizers stated this week. “We are hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to open our doors to host a safe event in Spring 2021!”

Other auto shows also off their normal schedule

Of course, the Chicago Auto Show is far from the first to move from its original date. If it happens in March or April, it will still kick off the revised 2021 auto show season. The Los Angeles Auto Show moved from its November/December date this year to May 2021. After that, the New York Auto Show (which typically runs in April) will be held from August 20 to August 29. After that, the Detroit Auto Show will kick off in late September, postponed from its June date. Unlike the first two, the new date for Detroit could be permanent, meaning it would fall near the middle of the season, around the same time as the IAA in Germany.

Whether the Chicago Auto Show, or any other event for that matter, will be postponed depends on prevailing conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. As a large surge is currently underway in the United States and a potential vaccine could see widespread availability sometime in 2021, here’s to hoping our opportunity to attend won’t be hampered much further.