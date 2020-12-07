Video: The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Will Get The Kids To School Faster Than Your Neighbor’s Porsche!

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is here for a limited time, and boy does it sound mean. (Photos: Dodge)

Your everyday family hauler, this Durango is not.

While coupes are fun and sometimes sedans offer all the practicality you need, sometimes you just need a full seven seats to move the family around. Enter the Durango, Dodge’s long-running family SUV, available with everything from a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 to a big, naturally-aspirated 6.4-liter Hemi V8. New for 2021, the Dodge Durango and Durango SRT models receive some thoughtful updates both inside and out, including a 12.1-inch version of the much-improved Uconnect 5 infotainment system. But while the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 offers the best fuel economy and the 360 horsepower, 5.7-liter V8 will get you along just fine, what if you want some real performance? Think “Durango SRT” cranked up way past eleven. You knew it was coming, and now it’s official. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is here to put a huge smile on your face — and possibly frighten your children.

In the video, Tommy and Roman take a closer look at everything to do with the Durango SRT Hellcat. Here are the highlights, though. Under the hood, you get a whopping 710 horsepower from the now-ubiquitous, supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hemi. It’s the most powerful SUV in Fiat Chrysler’s stable, beating out the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk by 3 horsepower. Torque between the two, on the other hand, is identical at 645 lb-ft. All that volcanic fury routes its way from the engine to all four wheels through a beefed up 8-speed automatic transmission.

0-60? Around 3.5 seconds (at sea level).

In short, it’s crazy in several of the best ways possible. What’s more, you still get all the trappings of luxury and comfort you’d expect in a normal Durango. From a partially digital instrument cluster to leather seats that are heated and ventilated in the front, not to mention SRT Performance pages and launch control, the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat comes well-equipped for the price. If you are shopping a Durango, though, that’s one of the major considerations. It does start at $80,995 before options and fees. While FCA nor the EPA have not announced official fuel economy figures, don’t expect those to come anywhere near the 21 Combined mpg you can get with the base V6.

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is only available for a limited time. This level of berserk isn’t likely to carry through to the next generation (at least at first) either. So, if you do happen to get your hands on one, you will have the king among Durangos, and something pretty special.

Check out more in the video below, and stay tuned for more Durango videos coming soon!