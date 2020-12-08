News: 2021 Nissan Kicks Gets A Sharper Look, Packed With More Safety Tech

The global model more or less previewed what you could expect here in the North American market, but now the wraps have officially come off the 2021 Nissan Kicks. For this mid-cycle refresh, highlights naturally include redesigned front and rear fascias, as well as a larger “double V-Motion” grille. In exchange for that larger grille, Nissan shrunk the headlights and fitted LED units on some models, while adding in a light bar across the tailgate, as is fashionable with crossover designs these past few years. New 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels also distinguish the 2021 Nissan Kicks from its forebear.

From the front clip rearward, the updated Kicks sports the same profile as before. However, the automaker’s thoughtful updates should appeal its smallest crossover to those cross-shopping it with rivals like the Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR, Kia Soul and so on. One area Nissan focused to draw in younger buyers was a comprehensive range of exterior colors. Four new options, including Electric Blue Metallic and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat join the range. With the car’s single-color and two-tone combinations, the 2021 Nissan Kicks offers up millions of available color combinations, at least according to the company’s claims.

2021 Nissan Kicks interior, safety updates

Interior updates to the 2021 Nissan Kicks, like the exterior, lean on thoughtful touches rather than a radical overhaul. Higher-end SV and SR trims get a new 8.0-inch infotainment display, while the base S gets a 7.0-inch unit. All trims receive standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, as well as Siri Eyes Free and Bluetooth connectivity. Tech options, as ever, include items like a heated steering wheel (on the top end SR). Premium seat materials are also available on the SR, while the higher-end models also get USB Type-C charging, Nissan’s Intelligent Key, remote start and automatic climate control. Apart from just focusing on tech, other styling tweaks include new side HVAC vents, new silver door trim and a revamped center console.

With its newer models, Nissan pushes hard on safety technology for the money, even with their base trims. That approach extends to the 2021 Nissan Kicks, which sees the expanded Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite even if you opt for the least expensive version. That includes front automatic emergency braking, high beam assist, lane departure and blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert. Exclusive to the class at the moment, the 2021 Nissan Kicks brings rear automatic braking into the small crossover class as well.

No major powertrain changes

As before, the 2021 Nissan Kicks packs a 1.6-liter engine under the hood, shared with the Versa sedan. Power remains the same at 122 horsepower, as does the torque figure at 114 lb-ft. Fuel economy figures are also identical, then, at 31 City / 36 Highway / 33 Combined mpg. Nissan’s tiny crossover sports one of the best non-hybrid fuel economy figures in its class, but bear in mind that it is strictly front-wheel drive. No all-wheel drive option is available — you’ll have to go to the Rogue Sport for that option.

2021 Nissan Kicks S models get a standard front disc/rear drum brake system as standard fare. The SV and SR trims, on the other hand, get four-wheel drive brakes as well as an electronic parking brake. Top-end SR models have the option for an Integrated Dynamic Control Module, offering Nissan’s “Intelligent Ride Control” and “Active Engine Brake”. As ever, you’ll have to go for that model to get the most dynamic experience out of your Kicks, as Nissan says these features aim to provide a “higher level of driving enjoyment.” Mind you, the small crossover does still have a CVT at its core and a 61/39 weight distribution front to rear. It is fairly light though, topping out at 2,744 pounds.

Pricing for the 2021 Nissan Kicks is not available yet, but we should have that information a bit closer to launch.