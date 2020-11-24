News: Dodge Revives Powerful Black Friday Incentive For 2020-2021 Durango, 2020 Challenger And Charger Models — $10 Per Horsepower

The 2021 Dodge Durango gets some tweaks all the way across the lineup, but now you can get a better deal on most models for Black Friday. (Photos: Dodge)

Black Friday deals are gearing up throughout the week, and naturally deals in the car and truck market are no exception. Dodge is reviving a popular cash incentive they’ve used over the past year, called “Dodge Power Dollars”. Naturally, if you’ve seen any bit of FCA’s marketing for the brand, you should already have a decent idea where they’re going with that one.

This time around, though, the incentive applies to the 2021 Dodge Durango lineup, as well as the 2020 Durango, Charger and Challenger. Dodge’s three-row SUV underwent a series of minor tweaks, save the delightfully berserk, 710 horsepower SRT Hellcat. The most impactful change for the new Durango models is the available 10.1-inch infotainment screen and the Uconnect 5 infotainment system.

Power Dollars (sadly) don’t stretch to the Durango Hellcat, but for other models on the list you can get $10 per horsepower as a cash allowance. The amount you get depends on which engine is lurking under the hood. However, in the Challenger’s case the 303 horsepower SXT and GT models round off to $3,050, so you’re getting an extra $20 there.

Which models get Dodge Power Dollars?

Trim 2020 Challenger 2020 Charger 2020-2021 Durango SXT (AWD) $3,050 $2,920 ($3,000) Up to $2,950 GT $2,950 $3,050 $2,950 Citadel — — $3,600 R/T $3,750 $3,700 $3,600 Scat Pack/SRT 392 $4,850 $4,850 $4,750 Hellcat $7,170 $7,070 — (Not included) Hellcat Redeye $7,970 — (2021 model) — Super Stock $8,070 — —

Beyond the Dodge Power Dollars allowance, you may be able to haggle with your local dealer for lower prices on 2020 models. This incentive runs from Friday, November 27 through Monday, November 30. As we’re coming up on the end of the year, though, some dealerships may be keen to shed their 2020 inventory as the 2021 models roll in. In the case of the Charger and Challenger, there aren’t any huge changes across most of the range. So, if you’re looking to buy either car, you may want to pull the trigger now instead of waiting.

