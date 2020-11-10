Hands-On: Meet The Insane 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat — A 180 MPH Family Hauler!

It’s big, it’s bad, and did I mention it’s big? Meet the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. (Photos: Dodge)

2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat: Who doesn’t need a 710 horsepower family hauler?

If you’re a serious muscle car enthusiast, which modern brand immediately springs to your mind? Dodge prefers you consider them first, which is why they’ve more or less gone berserk creating insanely powerful variants of their core models. Of course, the Challenger coupe is the poster child for all that panache and all that power. However, these days you can get a four-door Charger sedan with up to 797 horsepower on tap. The latest addition to the lineup is the one many of us have been waiting for, though: the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. In this video, Roman gets his first hands-on look with Dodge’s three-row beast.

Yep, you knew it was coming and indeed the SRT team cooked it up for 2021. What we have here is a 710 horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged V8 family truckster. Unlike the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, now you can carry even more passengers along for the ride. It’s not all swagger, either — the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat here does preview some of the tech changes coming across the Durango lineup for the new model year. All the other engines remain as well, from the 3.6-liter Pentastar through the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8 models, but this is the new king of the heap. Not only that, it’s also substantially less expensive than a Trackhawk.





Also exploring the coupe and sedan options

Granted, most of us don’t need a three-row SUV. Fortunately, you can run the practicality gamut and get even more power at your disposal. Not only did Dodge invite us out to look at the Durango Hellcat, but we also get to check out the Challenger SRT Super Stock and the Charger Hellcat Redeye. The Challenger is basically a Demon in all but badging, with (only) 807 horsepower. That said, it is on drag radials, so it comes set up from the factory to demolish pretty much anything in its path on the drag strip.

As for the Charger, you do get a bit more practicality for your money. It’s still a five-passenger car, plus you still get 797 horsepower on tap. Better still, all these cars provide the fantastic supercharger whine and thunderous exhaust that, sadly, we may not be able to experience for very much longer.

A full review of the Dodge Durango Hellcat is coming soon (we won’t be able to mention driving impressions until November 30), so stay tuned for more updates! For now, here’s a walkaround of each vehicle: