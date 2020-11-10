Video: Here’s How Far We Drove The 2021 BMW X3 XDrive30e On Electricity Alone

The BMW X3 xDrive30e looks like any other X3, but it gets an efficiency bump from its plug-in hybrid system. (Photos: BMW)

The 2021 BMW X3 XDrive30e is a PHEV that surprised us.

Andre has a challenge for the 2021 BMW X3 XDrive30e PHEV: try to go 22.8 miles on a single charge, without using the gas engine. That distance takes him from our office to his home, but he’s trying to do it in a vehicle that has a maximum of 18-miles of electric range. Sometimes, you can squeeze a lot more range out of an EV or PHEV when commuting. Regenerative braking on streets and driving in ECO mode will help mitigate power loss along the way. As such, Andre will take the backroads and streets home, as opposed to the highway.

On its own, the 12-kWh battery drives a 107 horsepower electric motor that makes 77 lb-ft of torque. Combined with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine, this X3’s total output is 288 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. According to BMW, it is enough power to push the PHEV from 0 to 60 mph in just under six-seconds. The only transmission available is an 8-speed automatic.

By the way, the 12 kWh battery is putting out about 10.8 kWh, which helps preserve the power source.

Still, with the EV and gas engine combined, BMW estimates the car’s maximum range at 340 miles. That’s about 10 percent better than the equivalent gasoline-powered X3. On top of that, you can do short commutes without using any gasoline at all. For some consumers, that could mean months of driving without the bother of getting gas.

Aside from the range test, Andre gives us a guided tour of the crossover, including its lavish interior. On top of that, he shows the viewers a few slick gizmos BMW added to the mix. All in all, he seems rather impressed with the car as a whole.

Base pricing for the 2021 BMW X3 XDrive30e is $49,600. The one we have to test, however, is much more expensive. All-in, this car costs about $64,025. It’s certainly pricey, but at least it pays dividents on short commutes.

Watch this real-world test below, where Andre uses the BMW for his commute and shows us the results.