Video: I Build The Most Off-Road Worthy New 2021 Ford Bronco And Bronco Sport!

We configure a new Bronco and Bronco Sport into maximum off-road-capable machines

Andre takes us through a comprehensive build of the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport in an effort to build one up into the most off-road worthy version of themselves. He moves from one vehicle to another, starting with the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. We feel, this will be the volume leader among the Broncos, one that will appeal to families, commuters and out-door enthusiasts too.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

For those of you who didn’t know, the Ford Bronco Sport is a completely different vehicle than the larger Ford Bronco. The Sport is based on the same platform as the Ford Escape, which makes it a crossover. On the other hand, the Ford Bronco (some call it “full-size”) is based on a modified Ford Ranger platform, which makes it an SUV.

With a starting price of $26,660, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport comes factory fresh with standard four-wheel drive, and a turbocharged, four-cylinder engine. Andre focused on the Badlands edition of the Sport. It is the most capable off-road-capable of the Sports, without shelling out the big bucks for the higher-end editions.

The Badlands edition comes with the HOS (High-Performance Off-Road) and GOAT (“Goes Over Any Terrain”) system as well. It has bash plates, beefed up off-road tires and beefy looking, off-road-look trim. Andre wanted the Cyber Orange paint, steel-look aluminum wheels and the towing package $36,390.

2021 Ford Bronco

If you are serious about a real off-road capable SUV, this may be one of the best choices out there. We’re basing our assertions on what we’ve seen on paper, as we have yet to drive one. The 2021 Ford Bronco is a direct competitor to the Jeep Wrangler; the top, off-road-capable 4×4 in its class. You can check out our detailed Ford Bronco build post here.

Some of our viewers have had a few issues with the configurator. A few people could not make the options jive with what they want. This is why we wanted to check it out in a real-time video that addresses those issues. Andre builds a base-model, two-door Bronco with the Sasquatch package. This package gives you the upgraded tire, suspension and off-road-ready components – all in one. This is done without having to get all the belles and whistles, to save dough.

Basically, he wants the most off-road capable version for the least amount of money.

The 2021 Ford Bronco has a base price of $29,995. We tried to keep things as affordable as possible during the build, but still have all of the needed off-road kit. Once Andre completes his build, we climb all the way up to $41,963.

