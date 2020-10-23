New Ford Bronco Configurator Has Officially Returned: How Would You Build Yours?

After a hiatus, Ford’s build and price feature for the new Bronco has returned for good. (Photos: Ford)

It’s been missing in action for awhile now, but the new Ford Bronco configurator has officially returned after a months-long disappearance. The Blue Oval’s iconic off-road SUV has enjoyed explosive popularity since it debuted in July — so much so that the First Edition immediately sold out. What’s more, Ford reportedly has a backlog that stretches well into 2021, and perhaps even beyond that. So, while you can spec out your dream Bronco on the website right now, keep in mind that it will still be awhile before you’ll actually see it in the flesh.

According to the new Ford Bronco config page, the 2021 models will be available in spring. As of late July, we understand that date to be in June, but that’s subject to change over the coming months.

With the exclusion of the First Edition, six trims are currently available for the new Ford Bronco. From the base model (starting at $29,995 for the two-door model), you can choose from the Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands and Wildtrack. Each one carries a bit of a different flavor, and Ford has a “Pick your adventure” option to help narrow down a trim based on what you want. The new Ford Bronco range starts off with a 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine putting out 270 lb-ft of torque. Upgrading to the 310 horsepower 2.7-liter V6 with 400 lb-ft of torque is a $3,490 upgrade ($1,895 for the engine, and $1,595 for the obligatory 10-speed transmission).

New Ford Bronco packages

Four packages with various levels of tech and comfort features are available for the new Ford Bronco. The “Standard” package is the bottom tier on the base trim, but does bring features like push-button start, LED headlights, a tilt and telescoping steering column and center console to the whole range. The “Mid” tier – a $1,495 option on Big Bend and Black Diamond, adds Ford Co-Pilot 360 driver assistance tech as well as dual-zone climate control, among several other features. The “High” package is available for $1,295 on Outer Banks, Wildtrak and Badlands, and adds a 12-inch capacitive touchscreen, 360-degree camera system, and additional sound deadening. Finally, there’s the $3,590 “Lux” package. It’s available for all the trims with the High package as an option and adds all that content, plus adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist, a heated steering wheel and wireless charging.

But what about the “Sasquatch Package”? That’s an interesting one in itself, as it adds on 35-inch tires, front and rear locking differentials, and 17-inch beadlock capable wheels. That will cost an extra $4,995, and is available on all trims (it comes standard on Wildtrak). There is one caveat, in that it currently requires the 10-speed automatic transmission. If you want the 7-speed manual instead, you cannot currently get the Sasquatch Package, although Ford said last month it will arrive later in 2021. As it stands, though, the configurator doesn’t reflect that change.

What’s your “dream” Bronco?

The new Ford Bronco squares off directly against the Jeep Wrangler. So, as you’re cross-shopping the two (if you’re not already set on the Bronco), it’s best to have a perfect configuration in mind.

For example, as much as I like it, I probably would not get the Bronco Badlands. An off-roader over $40,000 is out of my reach, and it’s the same story with a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Fortunately, Ford does actually let you control your own destiny when it comes to picking features you need and bypassing those you can live without.

The base model Bronco is an appealing option with its sub-$30,000 price tag (if you get the two-door), so that’s what I’d spring for here. I’d pick a two-door in Velocity Blue, and spec the Sasquatch package when it’s available with the manual transmission. That gives me everything I need and nothing I don’t for a price tag around $36,000.