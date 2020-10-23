2021 Mini Countryman Oxford Edition Expands Lineup With Value-Focused Model

The features and value combo makes its way to the Countryman

Two years ago, Mini pitched a lower-priced two-door hardtop at college students and active duty military called the Mini “Oxford Edition”. Now, the brand is expanding that value-focused approach to its larger Countryman crossover. As such, we get the 2021 Mini Countryman Oxford Edition. It’s based on the entry-level “Classic” trim, but bundles more equipment as part of the package. Like the hatchback, the extra content also comes with a drop in price over the actual base trim.

What do you get for your money? Quite a bit, actually. For just $27,350 in front-wheel drive form (the ALL4 all-wheel drive version runs up to $29,350), the Countryman Oxford Edition does still include all the content from the Classic configuration. That includes an 8.8-inch infotainment display, rear park distance control, a panoramic sunroof and LED lights all around. On top of that, you also get larger 18-inch alloy wheels, an anthracite headliner, automatic climate control, and heated front seats. Basically, it adds features from the mid-range Signature trim (which normally starts at $32,950) and chops the price by $5,600 to boot.

As before, you do still get a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine with 134 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. That mates up to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, or an 8-speed “Steptronic” automatic transmission if you spring for the ALL4.

With the lower price, Mini still intends to market this to younger buyers who perhaps want a bit more space than you’d find in a standard Mini hardtop. However, unlike last time, Mini is dropping its requirement to seek out a college degree in order to get one. This time, anyone with their eyes set on one can order the 2021 Mini Countryman Oxford Edition. One caveat, though: Incentives are virtually nonexistent on this model, so the Oxford Edition packs a low, but no-haggle price tag. Still, if you’re looking at this end of the market, there’s no contest whether you should choose this over the Classic, while they’re still available.

If you need some hint at the Countryman ALL4’s capability, look no further than this review from a couple years ago: