2022 BMW iX Crossover Debuts With 500 Horsepower, 300-Mile Range

Today is the next step in BMW’s electrification efforts, as it reveals the iX crossover as its second bespoke EV flagship. After the i3 debuted all the way back in 2013, this brings the Bavarian automaker right into the competitive heart of next-generation EVs. Not only will it face off against the Audi e-tron, but it also is poised to take on the Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC and the host of pure-electric SUVs that are likely to emerge over the next few years.

So what does the 2022 BMW iX bring to the table? It builds on the Vision iNext Concept from a couple years ago, but now we see BMW’s SUV in a production-ready form. That means at least most of the lines, creases, curves and embellishments you see in these photos will follow through to what you’ll see on American roads in 2022. Inside, the iX features takes on the sort of cues you’d expect in a BMW, but with a futuristic (i.e. angular) twist. Overall, the interior is as minimalist as you’d expect, with a large 15-inch curved display joining onto the 12.3-inch unit that comprises the instrument cluster. A clear command knob accesses the media and climate controls, while a rocker switch handles gear selection in the place of BMW’s current joystick-style setup.

Dual-motor performance

According to the automaker’s official statement, the 2022 BMW iX should manage somewhere in the neighborhood of 500 horsepower. The X5-sized crossover also supports 200 kW DC fast charging, meaning drivers will able to recharge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in under 40 minutes. Using an 11-kW Level 2 charger, it will take more like 11 hours to top it back up. BMW has yet to completely flesh out details, but the underfloor battery pack should pack a 100 kWh capacity or perhaps even more.

Exact pricing is not available yet, but we certainly don’t expect the 2022 BMW iX to come cheap. It’s also unclear whether less-powerful, perhaps rear-wheel drive only models will join the lineup. We should have information on that in the coming months. For the time being, though, here’s your first look at how the production version of BMW’s electric future is shaping up so far.