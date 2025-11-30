Ask Nathan: This is Not AI: it’s a Land Rover Defender Pickup Truck (Kind-a), and The Mercedes-Benz S 580e’s Meeting With a Sultan?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

A real (modern) Land Rover Defender pickup truck?

The time when I was praised by a Sheikh’s friend as I drove the fabulous S 580e?

This week’s first question comes from a fan a while back who wanted to know if there would ever be a modern Land Rover Defender pickup truck. Full disclosure: this question was brought up again when an article popped from Top Gear UK – and it came back to me.

Q: RE: Did you see the news about there being a Land Rover pickup truck!?!?!? It would be based on the Defender!

(2019)

Does that mean it would be a unit body pickup design like the Honda Ridgeline? I dunno. Does it mean that it would be capable of only holding 1,000 lbs or towing 5,000 lbs. I dunno.

Nathan! Help me with this!!!!

Central Pete

A: Back then, I said this:

“JLR would have to build a subframe of some sort to add to the torsional rigidity once the rear section is exposed.

It looks like it would be a four wheel independent suspension. They would most likely have to increase the capacity of the rear suspension.

According to Autocar UK, they are only looking to make a single cab design. If this vehicle hopes to succeed in the United States, a multi passenger cab configuration would be needed.

In our market, it would have to match or surpass midsize truck capacities at the very least. That means it would have to tow at least 7,000 lbs and haul over 1,700 lbs. Difficult with that type of design.

It would have to maintain its off-road prowess.

I’m not saying these things are impossible, but it would definitely be a challenge. We’ll see what (if anything) JLR comes up with!”

– Me in 2019

Guess what? Someone built it.

Heritage Customs (Heritagecustoms.NL) out of Naarden-Vesting, The Netherlands is a upfitter and custom parts supplier that appears to focus on modern Land Rovers. They recently built a functional 90 convertible, and now they offer a 130 pickup. You supply the Defender 130, and they will charge you about $75,000 U.S. (about €65,000). The details are rather vague, and they do not mention any structural or technical upgrades you may, or may not be getting.

Yes, the bed is basically the back of a 130 sliced and upgraded. That means the bed has a maximum width of 55-inches, and just over 47-inches between the wheel arches. It also means that has a puny length of about 3-feet, 3-inches. That’s about two feet less than a HUMMER EV pickup. Additionally, you get a swinging door as opposed to a tailgate, which may dissuade some.

“VALIANCE PICK UP – DEFENDER 130 – Introducing the pinnacle of automotive craftsmanship – the coachbuilt Heritage Customs Pickup. Born from a legacy of excellence and designed in-house with meticulous attention to detail, this bespoke masterpiece is a true testament to the art of automotive customization that Heritage Customs is known for over the years. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Heritage Customs Convertible, the coachbuilt Pickup embodies the same spirit of bespoke luxury and engineering performance while offering unmatched versatility and utility too. Every line is carefully sculpted to perfection, resulting in a design that seamlessly blends timeless Defender DNA with an unique twist of functionality. Crafted by skilled artisans with years of expertise, each coachbuilt Pickup is a unique expression of its owner’s individuality. From hand-selected materials to personalized touches, several aspects of the interior and exterior can be tailored to suit the most discerning tastes. – Heritage Customs is part of the AM Group and therefore also URBAN.” Heritage Customs

Once again, they are kind of thin on details. Here’s some good news: it looks like they are trying to get it sold in the U.S. through a partner URBAN USA. I checked their website, and they have yet to post anything about it, but that should change soon.

Ouch, that price.

Important note: the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup truck starts at $84,000. If you simply look at the base price for a Land Rover Defender 130 (they will not take a 90 or 120), it starts at $73,000. That means that you’re in for an approximate $150,000 vehicle; before you add shipping and whatnot. I wonder if it’s worth it?

— N

The last question comes from Facebook (@NathanAdlenJournalist), and it’s coming from a fan who is looking at two pricey electric pickup trucks.

Images: Mercedes-Benz

Q: (Via: Nathan Adlen Journalist Facebook) RE: The Rainbow Sultan and my drive in a 2025 Mercedes-Benz S 580e 4MATIC Sedan

As I sip my coffee, a guy came up to me.

“Wow, that’s a nice S-Class. I once met the Rainbow Sheikh, and he had one S Class painted for each color of the rainbow. He was cool. I bet he would dig your car.”

(I thanked him, and he told me more about the Sheikh)

“… anyway, you should check out his museum if you ever get out to the UAE!” enam.ae

— Guy who claimed he met Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, also known as the “Rainbow Sheikh”

Yes, it was as random as it sounds.

A: It was a unique moment, but I express doubts concerning the veracity of his story.

First of all, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, (AKA) the “Rainbow Sheikh,” is a billionaire member of the UAE royal family known for his large and eccentric car collection (3,000+). He earned the nickname for ordering a fleet of Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class cars in seven distinct rainbow colors. You’ve probably seen his massive renditions of various vehicles that are the size of mansions (and have bedrooms) – like his 1964 Dodge Power Wagon that’s 64-times larger than the actual truck.

Long story short, I drove up to Santa Barbara, CA to look for a specific gift for my lady… didn’t find it. While I was there, I stopped at a coffee joint and pulled up a seat outside – and that’s where the guy approached me. To be fair, he exited an exquisitely modified Lexus GX, and looked like he was together. It was just odd how the whole conversation came up.

As for the 2025 Mercedes-Benz S 580e 4MATIC Sedan?

I have been hard on the automaker as of late. Other than their bonkers G-Wagon EV, I have had issues with Mercedes design, performance and value for about a decade. Much of that vanished when I drove the S 580e. It was a magic carpet ride, and remarkably efficient for such a massive vehicle. the S 580e 4MATIC carries a starting MSRP of about $128,200–$129,350 (before options and destination). Under the skin sits a 510 horsepower, turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine, paired with a plug-in hybrid system and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. A standard full-time 4MATIC AWD system sends power to all four wheels. Yes, it weighs about 5,500-lbs, but mt tester averaged about 25 mpg – driven hard. You could charge it up and drive about 48 miles, but it’s more fun to drive it as a hybrid and feel like a baller.

The suspension is one of the highlights. Thanks to air-spring (AIRMATIC/e-Active) suspension and adaptive damping, the ride stays composed whether cruising city streets or gliding down the freeway. One of the best riding vehicles I’ve driven in a long time. Best of all, it can firm up when needed, and it handles well for such a large yacht. Still: if you want precision, look to BMW.

My only gripe was the apparent turbo lag, or powertrain lag during certain driving situations. It sometimes needs a moment to spool up and shoot. I’m just talking about the regular driving modes – mind you. Otherwise, the sheer comfort of the comfy/messaging seats, aromatherapy and audio enrichment made the magic-carpet ride that much better. Honestly, it was extraordinary.

As for the Sultan? Well, I hope he approves.

– N