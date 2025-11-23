Ask Nathan: Nissan, Keep Going (& Please Stop)…and What’s With the Mitsubishi Love?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Nissan needs to keep going, but they also need to stop?

I am supposed to explain my “love” for Mitsubishi.

This week’s first question comes from a Nissan fan who has a few issues where the automaker’s design direction is headed.

Q: RE:Nathan! Nissan needs to cease and desist from over-styling their SUVs!

Do you remember when you did that Pathfinder video with your gold one, the R51? I loved it and I was grateful that Nissan began to bring the Pathfinder back to a more off road feel. Then I saw the 2026 model and I became very upset. They made it look like a Rogue. It is all squinted and weak. I can’t believe that when they desperately need to sell more models, Nissan makes their vehicles look worse and worse! I want them to succeeded and they keep letting me down.

It’s been 10 years since I bought my Frontier and it is still running strong. I even brought it all the out to California for the Overland Expo. You commented on it which I am grateful for. But even my brother’s Titan still runs strong and looks good. Nissan has lost their way and I am so worried that they will ruin the new X-Terra when it comes out.

I want them to do better, and I want them to STOP!

— Luca N

A: Yes, I am not sure where they are going with their new design ethos.

I’m not exactly sure where Nissan is heading. The front end styling seems to work with vehicles like the new Leaf. It’s slick and aero-friendly. I am a bit confused by the images of the new Pathfinder, but that may change in person. Yes, it does look a lot like the Rogue.

The R51 Pathfinder is a body-on-frame Nissan SUV produced from 2004 to 2012, built on the F-Alpha platform. It came with a choice of engines, including a 4.0L V6 – which was in mine. The Pathfinder once represented a serious, body-on-frame small truck-based SUV that competed on a high level. In time, it evolved into (what many consider to be) a front-wheel drive station wagon with a CVT and soft styling. A few years back, they remade the Pathfinder, bringing it closer to its roots, and it was a bit more aggressive in terms of styling. Recently, they released photos of its newest Pathfinder, and it has moved paste the beefier look, and have adopted a nose that fits their current design language.

Here’s what’s going on, and why the design language feels both familiar and a little confusing:

1. The “Aero-First” Front-End Direction

Nissan’s newer EVs, like the Leaf and the Ariya, are clearly leaning into a smoother, more sealed-off, aerodynamic nose. That look works on EVs because:

They don’t need a traditional grille.

The slippery shape helps boost range.

The minimalistic front end fits the EV vibe.

So on something like the new Leaf, it fits naturally.

The one on the left is the new styling, the one on the right is the previous model.

2. The Pathfinder’s New Look… and Why It Feels “Rogue-ish”

The Pathfinder adopting this cleaner, more curved front-end design is what throws people off. Traditionally, Pathfinder leaned boxy, rugged, squared-off, especially after the last redesign. The new one in photos:

Has softer edges

Shares a lot of lighting and grille cues with the Rogue

Doesn’t immediately scream “three-row adventure SUV”

That creates a visual overlap in the lineup—suddenly the Rogue, Murano, and Pathfinder look like they came from the same stencil.

In person, proportions usually fix some of that confusion, so you might indeed see it differently when you stand next to one. Photos flatten out the nose and make the vehicles look more similar than they are.

3. Nissan’s Current Design Strategy (as it appears from the outside)

It looks like they’re trying to:

Unify the brand look (like Hyundai did with the pixel theme, or BMW with… whatever those grilles are)

Transition more models toward EV-like aero styling even if they’re not EVs

Simplify surfaces because clean design ages better

Reduce aggressive shaping, which seems to be falling out of favor

The result?

Some models look sleek and modern… and others start to blend together.

4. Where the Confusion Comes From

Nissan used to have very distinct visual personalities across models:

Frontier looked different from Pathfinder

Pathfinder looked different from Rogue

Altima looked different from Maxima

Now the faces, lighting signatures, and surfacing are getting closer together. Good for brand identity… But not great for enthusiasts who like each model to stand apart.

— N

The last question comes from Facebook (@NathanAdlenJournalist), and it’s coming from a fan who is looking at two pricey electric pickup trucks.

Q: (Via: Nathan Adlen Journalist Facebook) RE: Why do you love Mitsubishi so much?

I heard from a few in your industry that you are a diehard Mitsubishi fanboy. Why?!

— JB788

A: It’s a bit of an exaggeration.

Or, I guess you could say it’s a bit of a misunderstanding. It is true that I do have a little bit of a Mitsubishi Montero fetish, but that’s strictly based on that particular SUV. You see I’ve owned one of each model, date all the way back from the mid 80s all the way to a third generation Mitsubishi Montero.

Rather than convince you that they are outstanding off-road machines, and just a lot of fun to drive, I would rather point out that they have a remarkably successful race in history for the Dakar rally. Additionally, I’m not the only one who thinks that the Mitsubishi Montero is something special. You would be surprised to find many Automotive journalist own one. Or have owned one and lament selling them.

Well, I own another one in the future? There is a good chance that I will, or something similar. I really do like the old off-road from the 80s and 90s that were offered from Japan. Some of them are remarkably flexible, fairly efficient and a lot of fun to modify. We’ll see what happens in the future, but I can assure you that the rumors of my undying love for the auto maker are slightly exaggerated.

Thanks for the question

– N