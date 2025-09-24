The 2026 Nissan Leaf Massively Improves (Almost) Everything Over the Old One: Video Review

(Images: TFL Studios)

Nissan is betting big on the new Leaf’s success as an affordable EV. But what’s it actually like to drive?

In its first generation, Nissan’s pioneering Leaf EV was one of the first commercial options available to buyers willing to make the jump away from internal combustion. “Exciting” or “dynamic” was never really part of the formula, but Nissan’s original EV banked hard on practicality and value as a useful everyday driving tool. Now, though, the world’s changed just a bit. Not only are car prices across the board on the rise, but those still wanting to move toward an electric car have more compelling choices than they did when the first Leaf originally launched in 2010 (or when the second one launched in 2017, for that matter). So, just how good is this new, third-generation model?

That’s what Roman went to find out, after Nissan invited TFL Studios out to San Diego to give this new model a spin. After 15 years in production, the 2026 Nissan Leaf is transforming from an ordinary hatchback into what is now technically a crossover SUV, since that’s all the rage these days. As it rolls into dealerships, the automaker also conspicuously canceled the larger Ariya crossover, leaving the Leaf as not only its value proposition, but its only proposition for folks in the EV space.

As for what the new Leaf brings to the table, Nissan focused on making major improvements over the old car. Practical though it was, the 8-year-old Leaf was falling behind the pack on technology and range, as well as having a more modern look to woo potential buyers (or lessees, since the Leaf is a notorious lease deal).

This time around, the 2026 Nissan Leaf adopts all-new styling, much improved tech (particularly in terms of its larger 75-kWh battery pack on plus models), and a driving range of up to 303 miles. The new Leaf also adopts the Tesla-style NACS standard, opening up immense possibilities to actually use this car in more everyday environments, since it isn’t shackled by the old 50-kW CHAdeMO setup.

Roman takes a more nuanced look at the Leaf’s driving dynamics in the video below. Irrespective of how it drives, though, some folks may still be tempted by the car’s $31,485 starting price tag — that’s for the S+ model, which brings you the base features with the larger battery.