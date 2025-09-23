2026 Nissan Sentra Makes Its Debut: Is This the Car That Will Save the Day?

The 2026 Nissan Sentra gets a new look, new tech and the premium SL trim once again.

In a world where the average new vehicle costs nearly $50K, some folks just need a solid, value-minded car to get from A to B. That’s what the Nissan Sentra has long provided, even if it offer the liveliest driving experience on the block. It’s been half a decade since Nissan’s last compact sedan hit the scene, though, so it’s time for a major overhaul. Meet the 2026 Nissan Sentra, then: A broadly updated version of what is still one of the brand’s value leaders, arguably at a time it needs a car like that most. That’s why I had one question in mind when Nathan and I were invited to Los Angeles to get an advance look at the ninth-generation model: Is this the car that can help Nissan weather its recent troubles?

Let’s take a closer look. On the styling front, at least, the 2026 Nissan Sentra puts its best foot forward to look more dynamic than previous generations. It gets a large grille up front, with the SR model in particular bringing in gloss black trim to integrate the latest iteration of its V-Motion grille design into the headlights. Speaking of the headlights, the new Sentra gets slid projector LEDs that play a welcome pattern when the driver approaches. In side profile, the new Sentra gets a more aggressive slope to the roofline, giving it more of a sportback look that’s been popular in other recent redesigns.

The 2026 Nissan Sentra lineup kicks off with the S trim, same as before, and with that you get a set of 16-inch wheels (nothing too surprising there). Step up through the mid-range SV’s 17-inch units to the SR or the reintroduced SL, though, and you’ll get a set of 18-inch alloys to complement the rest of the exterior styling. Nissan is bringing in a fresh color palette as well, including new colors like Imperial Bronze (shown on the SL below) as well as Scarlet Ember, shown here on the SR.

Overall, the ninth-generation Sentra rides on a 106.5-inch wheelbase, similar to the old model. At 183.3 inches long and 57.1 inches tall, though, it’s a little bit larger than the old car, though the 71.5-inch width remains the same as before. The changes aren’t huge in terms of actual measurements, though with 44 inches of front legroom, Nissan is claiming class-leading space for the driver and passenger against the competition.

The 2026 Nissan Sentra has a few different interior aesthetics depending on which trim you choose, with the SR going for a black-and-orange look and the SL getting diamond-patterned synthetic leather seats.

Looking inside the 2026 Nissan Sentra

While the new Sentra gets a sharper exterior, what’s arguably the biggest upgrade for this generation is the interior design. Sure, like virtually every other modern car, you get a couple 12.3-inch screens replacing the standard gauge pod on SV, SR and SL trims (the standard S gets 7-inch driver display). The 12.3-inch infotainment system comes standard no matter which trim you choose, while you also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Unfortunately, it is still a wired setup on the base model, while the other three trims get wireless phone projection capability. Google Assistant voice recognition, Siri Eyes Free, Bluetooth connectivity, three USB-C ports and a 12-volt DC power outlet do all come standard, though.

On the value front, the 2026 Nissan Sentra comes well-equipped when it comes to safety and driver aids, as that’s long been one of the brand’s main selling points. So features like Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, a driver alertness system, lane departure prevention, traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control all come standard. Nissan’s ProPilot Assist system also comes to the Sentra for the first time, though it’s only standard on the SL, and optional on the SR.

Let’s talk about the powertrain — the one thing that doesn’t change

The 2026 Nissan Sentra brings a lot of new to the table, but one carryover item is the 2.0-liter MR20DD four-cylinder engine. While I’d argue this is one area the Sentra really needs an upgrade, it is not to be (at least for the 2026 model year). With 149 horsepower on tap and 146 lb-ft of torque, this motor puts out the same amount of power to the same (front) wheels, while routing what available power it has through a continuously variable transmission. No turbocharger, no manual option, and no hybrid.

On the other hand, the Sentra still offers solid fuel economy, even without going the fashionable and more expensive hybrid route. The S and SV models claim up to 29 City / 38 Highway / 33 Combined mpg, while the SR and SL with their larger wheels lose 1-2 mpg all around.

When will the 2026 Nissan Sentra go on sale, and how much will it cost?

While we had a chance to look at the new Sentra several weeks before today’s debut, we aren’t too far off from the formal launch. Nissan says its latest compact sedan will go on sale later this year, with the more premium SL trim once again topping out the range (formerly, the trim walk stopped at SR).

At this moment, we don’t know exactly how much this new model will cost. That said, Nissan needs to maintain that value edge, so it can’t move too much from the outgoing car’s $22,835 price point. The SV, for its part, comes in about $700 more expensive right now, while the SR sits at $25,835.

For the 2026 model, I’d reasonably expect pricing to creep northward at least a little bit, even with the base S. When the new Sentra does land at dealers, the S may come in between $23-24K, while the SR and SL may cost around $27,000 — and again, those are just guesses at time of writing. The mid-range SV will likely be where most private buyers opt in, while you can definitely expect a host of Sentra S models to land in rental fleets as we wrap up 2025 and roll into the new year.

Check out more on the new Sentra below, including a look at the company’s LA studio that leverages virtual reality software in its new car design process: