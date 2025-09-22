Legendary Mazda Miata and FD RX-7 Designer Tom Matano Passes Away At 76

(Images: Mazda)

The designer behind Mazda’s most iconic sports cars has sadly passed away.

If you’ve said or heard “Miata is the answer” at any point in your life, you have Tsutomu “Tom” Matano to thank for that. He’s the designer behind the very first one, nowadays often referred to as the “Father of the Miata”. After a long and expensive career as well as a hugely active role in the enthusiast scene throughout the years, Matano died on September 20 at the age of 76.

Matano’s career started off at General Motors in 1974, after he graduated from Seikei University in 1969. He later went onto Australia’s Holden and BMW, where he helped design the E36-generation 3 Series sedan. His most legendary role, however, is his two-decade tenure at Mazda, where he designed the NA and NB Miata roadsters as well as the FD RX-7 — my personal favorite ’90s JDM sports car.

Of course, it’s not just about the cars, as Matano also is an integral part of California’s car community and the vibrant culture around the icons he created. And even though he’s no longer with us, his and legacy keeps shining bright for today’s designers and enthusiasts, especially the Miata community.

Even all these years later, Miata is still the answer in most of our minds (and hearts). But if you do happen to actually own one, give a nod to Tom Matano the next time you hit the road — rest in peace.