The Mitsubishi Elevance Concept Is a Plug-in Hybrid That Could Preview Its Next Production Off-Roader

(Images: Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi brought several concepts to the Japan Mobility Show, including this Elevance SUV concept.

While Mitsubishi’s image has definitely shifted over the past couple decades, one defining feature it hasn’t relinquished is its Super All-Wheel Control system. That all-wheel drive setup is at the core of all the crossovers it sells today, and it just debuted a look at the the next evolution in that technology: the Elevance Concept.

Now, at first brush, it looks like your usual concept fare. You get accentuated angles and a bolt-upright appearance. To bring out its more rugged appearance, though, it also has chunkier front and rear bumpers and fender flares to house a large set of wheels with a unique-looking C-clamp pattern around the edges.

The glasswork is especially interesting because it actually comes down below the shoulder line. The copper bodywork then comes in over the glass feature, and that dual-layer effect is most pronounced at the rear quarter, where the bodywork lies over the C-pillar and part of the rear glass as you move back toward the tailgate.

Past the thin LED lights, wing-mounted cameras and distinctive rear light signature, we need to cover the Mitsubishi Elevance Concept’s powertrain. This SUV packs a plug-in hybrid system, but not the usual sort of setup you’re probably thinking. Instead, it gets a quad-motor system, with an electric motor at each wheel, paired to a “high-efficiency” gasoline engine. Mitsubishi didn’t go into specifics on technical details, but did say it would use a large-capacity battery that can both power the vehicle and create what the automaker calls “luxurious glamping retreats”, particularly when paired with the handy trailer you see above.

Inside, the Mitsubishi Elevance Concept brings several floating elements into the mix, from the dashboard to the center console, with that extended glass canopy creating a wide-open feel to take in the scenery. Naturally, this being a future-looking concept, you also get lots of screen space, including a massive central unit showing all your driver information and two more screens replacing each of the side mirrors.

Mitsubishi is also bringing in AI to the experience, creating an “AI Co-Driver” virtual assistant that helps out from tasks like navigating to the best camping spots to suggesting different drive modes depending on where you’re taking the vehicle. The large center dial on the console seems to play a major role in that experience, while the buttons on the squared-off steering wheel look to control the center screen.

Across three rows, the Elevance Concept seats up to six people. The front seats also swivel around to face the second row, so you can have more of a lounge-like experience when you’re not driving.

Now, will the Elevance SUV actually go into production? Absolutely not, although the styling — inside and out — could inspire a future off-road-worthy SUV. Namely, the new Mitsubishi Montero, which looks to be coming back after a decades-long absence, adjacent to the upcoming Xterra SUV. The plug-in hybrid system, at least to some extent, could also be in the cards.