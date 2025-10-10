2026 BMW M2 Turbo Design Edition Is the Brand’s Latest Limited-Edition Classic Throwback

The BMW M2 Turbo Design Edition is a nod to the hardcore enthusiast — manual transmission and all.

It doesn’t matter which form you take for a spin, the modern BMW M2 is still arguably the brand’s best M car, even before you factor in its heritage. Bring that history back in, though, and you end up with a special edition that pays proper homage: the 2026 BMW M2 Turbo Design Limited Edition. It’s a throwback to the iconic 2002 Turbo that kickstarted generations of hardcore Bimmers, and this one can be yours — if you’re quick enough — for $84,075.

So what do you get with the M2 Turbo? Well, it’s fairly obvious right from first glance. The hand-painted M color stripes are a classic touch, stretching from the hood over the roof and back to the edges of the rear decklid. The power bulge on the hood is black (as is the roof), and you’ll notice some interesting lettering. It may look odd at first, but its meant to say “turbo” when you look at it through the rearview mirror. That may not scream “get out of my way” like the old 1974 car did, because a wide range of cars are turbocharged these days, but that’s another key part of this M2’s nod to the past. Head around to the very back and you’ll find another, in a Turbo badge on the trunk.

Inside, that tri-color turbo motif continues, while you also get Black Vernasca leather seats and illuminated M2 Turbo sill plates. The M Carbon bucket seats are available as a $4,500 option if you want something sportier and way less comfortable. Carbon fiber is all over this car’s interior, as you’d likely expect, while the shifter for the 6-speed manual transmission is the only setup you’ll see here. While you can get the standard M2 coupe with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the M2 Turbo limited model is manual-only. As it should be.

While some special editions opt for a power bump over their standard counterparts, you’ll find no such thing with the M2 Turbo. Here, you get the same 473-horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque as the base car. So, if you want substantially more grunt, you’re still better off going for the 523-hp M2 CS.

Some other options for the 2026 BMW M2 Turbo include staggered 19/20-inch matte gold bronze wheels, if you want to spend another $6,266. The M Driver’s Package, which ups the top speed from 155 mph to 177 mph, is a $2,500 option.

The 2026 BMW M2 Turbo Design Edition will go on sale in January, sporting that $84,075 price tag I mentioned earlier (that includes BMW’s $1,175 destination fee). Deliveries will follow in the second quarter, with BMW saying the car will be available in “extremely limited” quantities. The company didn’t specify an exact number, but we’d assume that potentially means a couple hundred units, if not even fewer than that.