Ask Nathan: Will the Nissan Xterra’s Future Come from Pathfinder’s Past and It’s Hip to Be Square?

Frontier concept: Nissan

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

The upcoming all-new Nissan Xterra may owe it’s future to the OG Pathfinder?

Will cube cars come back?

This week’s first question is actually a summary of many that have come in since the next Nissan Xterra was announced.

Q: RE: A few additional bits of information about the 2028 Nissan Xterra

This is, yet another opportunity to look at the tea leaves beyond wishful thinking when it comes to the 2028 Nissan Xterra. I say that because, as we all know, it has officially been announced. We’ve been following this story for about a decade. From small rumors all the way up until this most recent announcement.

The share amount of Nissan Xterra fans is bottomless, which is surprising to me, considering that I thought the vehicle fell out of favor before it went out of production. The reality was, it was always an excellent off rotor, that was more than up to the task of being a daily commuter. Other than it’s lack of efficiency, it was a damn good bargain. The possibility of Nissan bringing it back is exciting, so I wanted to expand on that.

— Me

A: I have a bit more insight, after meeting an influential Nissan designer –

While I was at the Japanese Classic Car Show (JCCS), I had an unexpected encounter with someone influential in Nissan’s design world – and a first-generation Nissan Pathfinder that was nothing short of pristine. The 1988 SE Pathfinder, one of the first vehicles designed at Nissan Design America, looked absolutely mint. Even better, the restored SUV was owned by Hiren Patel, Senior Manager of Exterior Design at Nissan Design America and the lead designer for the 2022 Nissan Frontier.

During our conversation, Patel mentioned that the first-generation Pathfinder is serving as inspiration for the upcoming Nissan Xterra. While he couldn’t share more details, it was clear that Nissan’s design team is serious about giving the Xterra real off-road capability.

What We Know About the 2028 Nissan Xterra

News of the Xterra’s return broke during Nissan’s national dealer meeting on August 20 in Las Vegas, where executives officially announced, “The Xterra is coming back.” Dealers, who have been asking for its return for years, reportedly greeted the news with enthusiasm.

According to Nissan, the Xterra will arrive in 2028, with sales likely starting in mid-to-late 2027. While specs remain under wraps, insiders say its platform will support five models, including the next-generation Frontier, an updated Pathfinder, and Infiniti’s QX60.

Leaked details also suggest a new V6 hybrid powertrain designed to serve multiple vehicles in Nissan’s lineup. Whether it’s a variable compression (VC) engine remains unclear, but either way, it points to a serious performance and efficiency upgrade.

Pathfinder DNA in the New Xterra, and Maybe More

The real kicker? It looks like the first-generation Pathfinder is influencing the design of the upcoming Xterra. While specifics are still under lock and key, the design direction reportedly borrows from the original’s clean proportions and rugged simplicity, two of the key elements that made the early Pathfinder and Xterra so beloved.

It’s a promising development and a sign that Nissan wants to get back to its adventurous roots. If the new Xterra channels the spirit of the original while delivering modern tech and hybrid efficiency, it could be a real contender against the Toyota 4Runner, Ford Bronco, and Jeep Wrangler.

One step closer, indeed; and this time, Nissan seems ready to climb back into the off-road fight.

— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants cube-shaped vehicles to come back.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@X/Twitter) Hey Nathan, what do you think about the fact that they’re getting rid of the Kia soul?

I’ve owned three of them.

What I do is buy them off of my office every time they pass their 50,000 mile mark. I keep them up until about 100,000 miles, and then sell them. That way I’m able to buy them for less than half their price only a couple years after they came out. The first one I bought was a 2009. It was a little wimpy, but it worked really well for me. Then I bought a 2016. That one was much better and had a much better engine too. Finally, I bought a 2021 with all of the bells and whistles. I still have it, and I was about to get rid of it when I found out that they are going to discontinue the Kia soul.

I’m pretty sad about this because I really like boxy vehicles. I remember reading from you that it was the last of all the box of vehicles. It got me laughing because I remembered the Nissan cube and the Honda element. I know there were some other ones too. Do you think that they’re going to bring back any other small cube vehicles? Something that is a proper box like my Kia soul? I really hope so. The design makes a lot of sense and for small vehicles they can hold a lot.

— Mickey AA

A: Yes, there are a few small vehicles that are still in our market that are kind of boxed-shaped.

Volvo’s EX30 and XC30 are pretty boxy, as is the Ford Bronco Sport. Obviously, the Japanese are still very hip to boxy shapes as there are several Kei vehicles in the JDM that remarkably angular. The concept I included in the post comes from the Dacia Hipster concept, which is being lauded as a hit design – based on a tiny EV platform.

I agree: the shape is remarkably useful, and when you find a designer with some talent, it can look outstanding as well. Additionally, I also lament the passing of the Kia Soul, as it was vital to the brand and a stellar sales boon for the automaker.

Who knows? Maybe they will build something boxy to replace it?

You never know.