GM Recalls 90,000 Chevy Camaros and Cadillac Sedans to Address Transmission-Related Front Wheel Lockup

An issue with 10-speed automatic-equipped models can result in front wheel lockup at speed.

A new recall campaign impacts General Motors’ now-defunct Chevrolet Camaro as well as Cadillac’s sedan lineup, including the CT4, CT5 and CT6. According to what the automaker told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a defect within the 10-speed automatic transmission can cause the wheels to lockup at speed, increasing the risk of a serious crash.

Specifically, the problem lies with the transmission control valve, a mechanism that regulates hydraulic fluid pressure and directs that fluid where it’s supposed to go within the transmission at any given point. Over time, GM told safety officials that the valve “may be susceptible” to excess wear over time. That can lead to a loss of pressure within the valve that can cause rough shifting or worse, a full-on wheel lockup that could damage the drivetrain (including the engine, differential, and transmission itself) even if the driver manages to avoid an accident as a result.

Per the NHTSA report, GM opened an investigation into the problem on September 27, 2024, after a brand quality manager flagged the concern with the company’s internal safety program. A Cadillac CT5 owner reported this problem with their vehicle, wherein both front tires fully locked up while driving. The vehicle went into Neutral after the lockup, and had to be towed away as a result of damage to the engine and front differential. Both components were replaced after the incident.

GM told the agency that it had “previously investigated this condition and determined that, in some applications, excessive wear in a control valve in these transmissions was causing harsh downshifting and, in rare cases, a momentary (<150 ms) lock up of the wheels. Prior testing and analysis indicated this lockup was not sufficient to cause a loss of vehicle control, and, at that time, GM identified no reports of accidents or injuries associated with the condition.”

However, the situation changed by November 21, 2024, when it opened a new investigation and found 115 field reports — including one alleged accident — related to the problem over the following month. GM received those reports between February 2022 and November 2024, and after this investigation, decided to open a recall into Chevy Camaros and Cadillac sedans on Feburary 27 (reports are published to the NHTSA in the following weeks, which is why we’re just becoming aware of this now).

Which specific cars does the recall impact?

According to the company’s report, this recall affects 90,081 vehicles, mainly between the 2020 and 2022 model years:

2020 – 2022 Chevrolet Camaro built between April 15, 2019 and June 28, 2022 (50,147 units)

2020 – 2021 Cadillac CT4 built between September 11, 2019 and December 22, 2021 (2,235 units)

2020 – 2021 Cadillac CT5 built between May 29, 2019 and December 22, 2021 (27,097 units)

2019 – 2020 Cadillac CT6 built between June 26, 2018 and January 24, 2020* (10,602 units) *Late-run 2021 model year CT6 models already had the new software installed, as did vehicles built after the dates mentioned above.



If you’re a GM truck owner, this probably sounds familiar

While we haven’t covered this issue to great extent over here on TFLcar, if you’ve followed our TFLtruck website, you’re well aware of this lock-up condition and the short-term “fix”, both of which also play into this particular GM recall.

Back in November 2024 (the same time frame GM says it reopened its investigation in this report), the automaker recalled nearly half a million diesel trucks and SUVs for the same condition: A problematic transmission control valve body that can experience wear over time and lose pressure through a fluid leak, potentially causing the wheels to lock up. In fact, the language GM used at the time is virtually identical to this recall. The remedy to address the issue, at least in the short term, is also the same for the GM’s affected cars as it was for the automaker’s trucks and SUVs.

The remedy offers a better warning about the issue, but does not involve physically repairing the transmission.

To address the issue, Chevrolet and Cadillac dealer technicians will install new transmission control module software. The company says this update will detect excess wear “approximately 10,000 miles” before a lockup situation can even occur. Once it determines there’s a problem, the software will kick the car into a limp mode, prohibiting the car from shifting beyond fifth gear. GM says that at least prevents the lockup condition from happening, which it says occurs in sudden downshifts from eighth gear (so, under hard acceleration or passing maneuvers, for example).

The TCM software update will also include a service engine light and “reduced propulsion” message as a warning when it actually detects the transmission control valve defect. Vehicles built after the targeted recall period already have this software installed to detect excessive valve wear. This solution does not, in itself, guarantee owners will receive a new transmission. GM does say it will reimburse owners for repairs, however, if vehicles actually need new drivetrain components and fall outside the company’s powertrain warranty.

GM already notified dealers about the problem on March 6. It intends to do a “phased launch” to notify owners, though, beginning on April 21. Owners of vehicles that have a remedy available will get a separate notification starting on that date, whereas owners will get an “interim notification” (saying that there’s a problem, but no fix yet) starting around the same time.

To be clear, this recall only impacts the 10-speed automatic transmission. But, it could impact any 10-speed-equipped version of the Camaro or Cadillac’s sedans, including the beloved Blackwings. Unless you bought the 6-speed manual transmission — and kudos to you if you did — then you dodged a bullet on this one.