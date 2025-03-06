Genesis Announces 2026 GV70 Pricing From $49,345

(Images: Genesis)

The 2026 Genesis GV70 is getting a mid-cycle refresh with a moderate price increase to suit.

When I last drove the gas version of Genesis’ midsize GV70 SUV a few years ago, I concluded it was a great option against the European elite at a reasonable price. Now, its 2026 model year revamp brings in some visual and tech updates to keep it fresh against the competition without fundamentally changing the formula. That’s a good thing, broadly speaking. As with most mid-cycle refreshes, though, buying the latest GV70 arrives with a higher price tag — in some cases, by as much as $3,235 from the outgoing 2025 version.

The main draw of the 2026 Genesis GV70 is its new 27-inch OLED panel on the dash, replacing the old model’s separate gauge cluster and infotainment screen layout. That comes standard across the range, including the base 2.5T model, but also contributes to the $1,695 boost to the car’s entry price. The least expensive GV70 trim will now set you back $49,345 including Genesis’ $1,450 destination fee.

While there are aesthetic tweaks and that new screen, the gasoline powertrain options for the updated GV70 carry over.

A 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is your standard option, putting out 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. Above that, the 3.5T models get the same twin-turbocharged V6, with the output getting a nice bump to 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft. In either case, you also get standard all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Above the base 2.5T, the 2.5T Select trim starts off at $52,335 — $1,685 higher than before — and adds in features like a panoramic sunroof, aluminum trim elements, wireless smartphone charging, and powered upgrades for the steering wheel adjustments, side-mirror folding and “posture care” for the driver’s seat, as well as a memory function.

Above that, there are the $56,885 Advanced and $60,245 Sport Prestige trim, each of which add in more features as well as sportier-looking elements. The Advanced gets the largest price hike in the range at $3,235, but you do get more premium features like leather seats (that are ventilated this time around), a Bang & Olufsen sound system, a 360-degree camera, backlit trim, a heated steering wheel and parking assist systems. Another Sport Prestige trim sits above the Advanced, adding in three-zone climate control, sportier looking elements inside and out, larger 21-inch wheels and alloy pedal covers.

The 3.5T options are far less complex, amounting to just two trims: Sport Advanced and Sport Prestige.

The former Sport model is gone, effectively raising the baseline price for the V6 to $4,615 to $64,865. With the shuffling, though, the Advanced is technically a bit less expensive than it used to be, with a $1,785 lower price tag making it a bit more appealing if you want the most features for your buck and the larger engine. At the very top of the tree, the Sport Prestige pushes past the $70K mark, with its price going up by $1,695. That means, if you want the most fully loaded (gas) GV70 out there, you’ll have to spend at least $71,545 to make it happen.

Keep in mind, this pricing structure only covers the gas models. While the Electrified GV70 also saw some upgrades for the new model year including a larger 84-kWh battery pack and a Tesla-style NACS port, we don’t yet know how much that one will cost.

