The 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41 Is a Nod to the Iconic Original

Jeep’s latest special edition Wrangler pays tribute to the Jeep.

As an actual brand, “Jeep” has been around for 81 years — and it came about because of the legendary Willys MB that served the Allied armies in World War II. Over time, the instantly recognizable Willys evolved into what we now know as the Wrangler, and Jeep is marking that long lineage with a new special edition. Meet the 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41.

Right off the bat, the ’41 throws back to its military forebear with the olive drab-inspired paint job, with accompanying 17-inch aluminum wheels. Wrapped around those wheels are the same 33-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires you’d get on the Wrangler Rubicon, while inside you get tan cloth seat. Complementing the paint scheme are blue “WILLYS/4XE” decals along the sides of the hood and a “41” decal across the top.

Folks who buy the 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41 can get it with either a body-color hardtop, a Sky One-Touch soft-top or a tan soft top. Like the standard Willys 4xe, you do get a rear locking differential, though you don’t get a front locker as well, like you would on a Rubicon.

Since the Willys ’41 is base on a 4xe model, you get a plug-in hybrid system with a total output of 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque from a combination of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and two electric motors. So, unlike the old Willys MB, you can drive the special edition on electricity alone up to 21 miles…not that you’d necessarily have a need to sneak up on the enemy like you might in the old-school Jeep (at least, I’d hope not).

If you want to roll around in this military throwback, the 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41 will set you back $61,825. In other words, it’s $4,495 more expensive than a standard Willys 4xe. However, since it is a plug-in hybrid, you can shave some of that cost off the top through available clean vehicle tax credits. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is currently eligible for a $3,750 federal incentive, while state credits can lower the price even further.