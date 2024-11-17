Ask Nathan: Will Future RVs be Electric, Sienna vs Odyssey and the 2024 LA Auto Show?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will we see future RVs powered by batteries?

Toyota Sienna vs Honda Odyssey?

Is TFL covering the 2024 LA Auto Show?

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know what future RVs (recreational vehicles) will be like.

Q (RE: Future RVs powered by dreams?): A long time ago people fantasized about being able to camp in their electric cars.

I know you even talked to a guy who uses portable batteries and a solar panel so he can get power off the grid. On line I see some people managing to make just enough power to get home when they camp for a few days. I still don’t think we are ready for a truly electric RV. It seems that the future is more like smaller engines burning less gas and stuff.

I like the content you and Andre make. Can’t wait until we see new HDs coming from the big three!

— Lana Murra Valencia, CA

A: Yes, fully electric, long-range RVs are still a ways off.

We have seen some slick EV van designs that sure look the part. Until we figure out a way to make onboard solar charging (or the equivalent) work for these vehicles in the bush, there will be compromises. There are RV manufacturing companies that are outfitting electric vans right now. Other builders are designing powered trailers that make towing easier on EVs.

With that being said: the Kia WKNDR (get it? “weekender”) concept may have a few tricks to help regenerate power off grid. The wheels all have a turbine that, when the vane is stationary, can generate power. Imagine a “spinner” wheel actually doing something important. Either with the wind, or the push of water from a stream. They spin, creating power, and that power goes into the battery, along with solar.

As cool as the Kia WKNDR concept is, it’s still a concept. As for another working solution, it seems obvious to me that range and power are the most important components for a proper “future” RV. To me, a proper PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) that has the stones to carry a heavy weight is the way to go.

PHEVs aren’t new, but one that can handle heavier duty work is. Enter the upcoming Ram Ramcharger with (up to) 690 miles range – according to Stellantis. If the numbers hold up, this powertrain could be a hell of an answer to what could power future RVs. Not only can you go knee deep into the bush with that type of range, you have a great generator when needed too. In addition, you can top off with gasoline and/or electricity when needed.

2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger

Read about the Ram Ramcharger here.

This vehicle has a 92 kWh battery, and a 28-gallon gas tank. The big battery powers two electric motors, front and rear. The V6 gas engine makes 130 kW of power fed directly into the battery. There is no mechanical connection between the gas engine and the wheels. That V6 is basically a generator. If it works, it could be a game changer in the pickup truck world. It could make for a hell of an overlanding powertrain too.

I sincerely hope this type of tech, among other tech, makes it way to the RV industry soon.

– N

The next question comes from a reader who has a simple question with minivans.

This is an older video, and the new Sienna (shown below) is more refined, and a bit livelier than before.

Q: (Via Twitter/X @NathanAdlen) Simple minivan choice – Toyota Sienna vs the Honda Odyssey

I don’t care that much about amazing fuel economy, or four wheel drive. Simple question here Nathan, and I think you know because you know more about minivans than a lot of people. I can tell you don’t hate them like media people who keep saying negative things about the people who buy them. You and I agree that they are the best real utility option for most people and that’s what I like to see.

I live in Las Vegas and I don’t commute that far. What I am looking for is the most comfortable van that also gives good driving performance. And I am not a Kia fan so forget that. It’s between Honda and Toyota.

What do you think?

— Pete Rolling Smoke BBQ

A: A simple question deserves a simple answer.

If you’re looking for comfort, and drivability between the two – the Honda Odyssey is hard to beat. Not to take anything away from the Toyota Sienna, it’s brilliant. Still, it’s not that engaging to drive, and still doesn’t match the overall drivability of the Honda Odyssey. If it were me, and I had to daily drive one of these in an area that didn’t need all-wheel drive (AWD). Yes, the Honda would make the most sense.

— N

The last question comes from some friends who were wondering if TFL Studios will be at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Q: (Paraphrased) Will the TFL team be at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show?

The 2024 L.A. Auto Show runs from November 22nd – December 1st. From the LA Auto Show website:

“Get on the road to your next new vehicle! Explore over 1 million square feet and discover HUNDREDS of the latest gas, hybrid and EV models from Acura, Alfa Romeo, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, Ineos, Jeep, Kia, Lucid, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche Downtown LA, RAM, Rivian, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, VinFast, Volkswagen and Volvo! Plus dive into the fun of car culture with hundreds more customs, exotics, classics, lowriders, motorsports and offroad vehicles showcased at every turn!”

A: Yes! It looks like Andre, Roman and I will be there.

I think we will all be focusing on different things, but we may get to work together here and there. It all depends on timing. We probably won’t know until we’re actually at the event. Keep an eye on TFLNow on YouTube, where we’ll publish a lot of the new stuff first! Also, we may have material on TFLcar, TFLtruck and definitely something on TFLtalk.

There will be lots of debuts, and a few surprises heading to Los Angeles!

Hopefully, we’ll get some hands-on footage similar to this video. Stay tuned!