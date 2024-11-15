2025 Lexus RZ Adds a New Entry-Level Model and Shaves Thousands Off MSRPs Across the Lineup

The Lexus RZ has a price issue, and the automaker aims to solve that with a cheaper base model.

Ever since it’s been on sale, the Lexus RZ — a more luxurious version of the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra — has faced an issue of being too expensive against rivals offering better range and performance. Often times, those same competitors manage to outgun the RZ with a lower price tag. The 2025 Lexus RZ 300e isn’t getting a redesign to make it more competitive in the market, but it is at least addressing the price issue with a cheaper entry-level model.

The new base RZ 450e lowers the model’s starting price to $43,975 including destination. Last year, the cheapest RZ you could pick up was the RZ 300e Premium, which came in at $55,175. In fact, the entire RZ range gets less expensive for the new model year, with even the RZ 450e Luxury’s price tag droping below $60,000.

2025 Lexus RZ 300e models bring in a 72.8-kWh CATL-sourced lithium-ion battery, but only a single 201-horsepower electric motor at the front. The rear axle motor used by the higher-end RZ 450e is replaced by a subframe for extra strength to suppress vibrations and noise. With 18-inch wheels, the 300e manages up to 266 miles on a charge, while that figure drops to 224 miles with larger (and heavier) 20-inch wheels.

If you’re satisfied with just having front-wheel drive, the RZ 300e is also available in the Premium and Luxury trims, like they were for 2024. This time around, though, the 2025 Lexus RZ 300e Premium comes in at $48,175 to start, while the Luxury now costs $53,905 (both $7,000 less expensive than before).

If you’re looking for more power and all-wheel drive, the RZ 450e is still around.

The 2025 Lexus RZ 450e gets a dual-motor setup, bringing the total output up to 308 horsepower among all four wheels. Fundamentally, nothing is really changing with the higher-end model, as you still get a 0-60 time of 5 seconds and the same trim walk as previous model years. The 71.4-kWh battery (this time sourced by Tokyo-based Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, rather than Chinese CATL), the RZ 450e manages either 220 miles with 18-inch wheels or 196 miles with 20-inch wheels.

So, as ever, the more potent RZ’s driving range lags behind the pack…but at least it’s significantly cheaper this go-around. There’s also now a base RZ 450e AWD, which starts at $48,675 including destination. The RZ 450e Premium drops in price to $52,875 to start, while the 450e Luxury comes in at $58,605. Again, both Premium and Luxury trims are $7,000 less expensive than before.

Lexus still builds the electric RZ SUV at its Motomachi plant in Toyota City, Japan, and 2025 models will go on sale in the coming weeks. Buyers and lessees also get 30 days of complimentary rentals through Lexus Reserve, a program that lets RZ owners book other Lexus vehicles through their local dealer, if they need or just want to drive another Lexus vehicle.

2025 Lexus RZ trim walk and pricing

Here’s a full layout of Lexus’ pricing for the 2025 model year RZ lineup: