I Finally Drive the 2025 Toyota Camry: Will I Be Elated or Disappointed?

Every 2025 Toyota Camry comes as a hybrid, and you can get one with all-wheel drive (AWD) too. Prepare for outstanding mileage, and a teensy bit of fun.

I was lucky enough to get my hands (albeit briefly) on a 2025 Toyota Camry XSE AWD, while attending a Corolla and Sienna event. As I waited to get my hands on the minivan, or the hot-hatch, I noticed the Camry sitting alone. It dawned on me that I had yet to drive one, and that I had a little time to at least get some early impressions.

Toyota agreed, and I had a few minutes to play with the 2025 Toyota Camry at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s…parking lot. Look, they were smart not to let me on the track with a Camry. Alas, there’s the rub. This Camry is saddled with the term “hybrid” and many feel it has lost all of the brio of the V6.

Sure, if you get the AWD Camry, it’s slightly heavier than the V6 of yore, but the front-drive hybrid is a bit lighter. Front drive 2025 Camrys make 225 horsepower and up to 232 hp combined with AWD. The old V6 was rated at 301 hp, and it can run from 0 to 60 mph in the mid 5-second range. The new hybrid is over a second slower, according to Toyota. So – yes – the V6 is the performance king, and that’s even more pronounced if you have a TRD Camry, which is far more athletic.

Here’s the deal: the new Camry is super efficient.

The 2023 Toyota Camry XLE V6 was rated at 22 mpg city and 33 mpg highway. Not too shabby for a V6; however, the 2025 Camry XSE AWD gets 44 mpg city and 43 highway. This is the least efficient of the new Camrys, as the FWD model is about 10-percent more efficient with up to 47 mpg – combined.

Off the line, the AWD Camry I drove felt frisky, with very little lag. Sure, the V6 was way more fun to drive, but the hybrid with AWD had plenty of pep, and wouldn’t embarrass itself in any situation I can think of. Maybe it’s not autocross material, but (seriously) who autocrosses a Camry?

It’s quiet, composed and exhibited very little vibration as I drove over well used tarmac. Stability was good, and the grip was impressive. There was very little feedback from the steering, but it’s no different than other modern cars in this class. I felt that the weight of the steering was respectable, as I like a bit of heft.

You can technically get a new Camry under $30,000…just.

It’s doubtful that you will find one for less than $30K, with fees and potential markups depending on where you live. The good news is that, for those of you who want AWD, it’s available in every trim for a fairly reasonable $1,525 premium. This means that, realistically, a 2025 Camry LE AWD with a few options should come in right around the mid-$30,000s.

Fit and finish were quite good too. Seating comfort was excellent, holding my large frame comfortably. Head and leg room were top notch as well, right up there with the Accord.

In the future, I will have a much more comprehensive review. As this video shows, I had a limited amount of wheel time. It made me want to truly test it in the future.